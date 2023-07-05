The main highlights of the village is the Reis Magos Fort and the Church of Reis Magos, which are located beside each other. The fort was built by the Portuguese in the 16th century. It is known for providing visitors breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding areas.

North Goa is home to Reis Magos, a small village in the district of Bardez. One of the most historically important locations in Goa is the settlement of Reis Magos, which can be found on the northern banks of the Mandovi river and is just about seven kilometers from the state capital of Panaji.

The settlement has a certain allure and personality that sets it apart. The place maintains a calm and tranquil atmosphere, providing a peaceful escape from the busy tourist spots in Goa. Visitors can unwind and enjoy a more relaxed experience in the tranquil atmosphere of the village. The environment here is ideal for appreciating the traditional Goan architecture, which features vibrant Portuguese-style houses, charming narrow streets, and distinctive tiled roofs.

If you take a walk through the village, you will be able to observe and experience aspects of the local Goan way of life. Visitors have the opportunity to observe the daily routines of the villagers, engage with welcoming community members, and immerse themselves in the genuine hospitality of the locals. The village in Goa offers a more authentic experience in contrast to the commercialized areas.