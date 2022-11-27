There are 5 places that you must visit on your next trip to Kurtalam and the best season to visit this magical waterfall is from mid-June to July and between October and January. Tourists are not allowed during the peak monsoon season.

One of the massive waterfalls in the Indian subcontinent, Kutralam, is located in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu and is a popular tourist attraction. Many of us love the sound of gushing waterfalls, to be near a gigantic creature of Nature and to feel the touch of fresh cold water in our souls. If you love a short hike followed by a soul refreshing experience of the waterfalls, you must visit Kutralam. In this article, you will guide you through Kutralam and 5 places you must visit on your next trip to Tenkasi.

The Main Falls

You can take the train to Tenkasi or Tirunelveli, take a local bus and reach Kutralam. From the bus stop, it’s a rather short and easy hike to the waterfalls, surrounded by rocks, tall trees, bushes and lush greenery on both sides. The place is known for tribes of monkeys, hence you can see large groups of them sitting on the rocks and waving at passersby. You are allowed to feed them, but at your own risk. From a distance, you can hear the sound of water thrashing the rocks and it brings a natural sense of relief to you.

The best season to visit is from mid-June to July and between October and January. Tourists are not allowed during the peak monsoon season, as the flow would be forceful, posing a huge risk to anyone who even neared it. Water for the falls flows down from a height of 550 metres, crossing herbs and medicinal plants along its way, thus enriched with nutrients on its way down. The waterfalls are a soul refreshing treat. There are separate changing rooms for men, women and children. Just as you walk down after a refreshing bath, you can treat yourself with some hot spicy authentic Tamil food as you enter the town.

Five Falls

The water travels a long way through the hills and cascades at quite a few places, of which Five Falls (Aintharuvi) is one. Water flowing down from the hills is obstructed by huge trees, thus diverting the flow of water into five separate streams, hence the name. It is a ravishing sight to see five huge and gorgeous cascades of water rushing down to meet us. There are separate areas for men and women to bathe separately. Usually the place is too crowded, hence you will have to pick the best time to bask in its glory for long.

Thirumalai Temple

Surrounded by Western Ghats, the temple sits atop a small hill in Panpoli, Sengottai, in the district of Tenkasi. The temple is surrounded by striking greenery all around it. An ancient temple built for Lord Muruga, the god of Tamilnadu, the temple architecture is simple yet profound. The temple offers stunning views of the western ghats. You can drive up the hill or walk, whichever suits you. Once you reach the temple, it’s only fair that you spend quality time in and out, to take in the beauty of the place. There are plenty of stalls near the temple where you can witness and taste local refreshments, candies and other regional delicacies.

