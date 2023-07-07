CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsdestinations NewsVisit Pampore in Kashmir to soak in its stunning saffron fields

Visit Pampore in Kashmir to soak in its stunning saffron fields

Visit Pampore in Kashmir to soak in its stunning saffron fields
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jul 7, 2023 12:42:20 PM IST (Updated)

Apart from the saffron farms and heritage sites, tourists who travel to Pampore can attend the yearly saffron festival, which is held in honour the spice. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see exciting cultural performances and handicraft displays.

Pampore, a picturesque town close to Srinagar, is famous for its saffron fields. This stunning city in Kashmir promotes itself as the "Saffron Capital of India". The town's boundless saffron fields and diverse cultural history attract wandering spirits from accross the world. The vast, colourful saffron fields are a major part of Pampore's appeal. Kashmir is home to the cultivation of rare and expesive saffron. If you get the aroma of something lovely and taste something that is truly unique, then, you have arrived at Pampore.

Kashmiri saffron is considered to be of the highest quality and most expensive in the world. Pampore is at its most stunning during the harvest, so plan your trip accordingly. The months of October and November are prime harvesting months. Saffron's high cost can be attributed to the time and effort required to harvest the spice.
Residents of Pampore hold a yearly Saffron festival to honour the spice. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see exciting cultural performances and handicraft displays, as well as participate in time-honored activities like traditional saffron harvesting. Dishes flavored with saffron also tend to do quite.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X