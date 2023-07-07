Apart from the saffron farms and heritage sites, tourists who travel to Pampore can attend the yearly saffron festival, which is held in honour the spice. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see exciting cultural performances and handicraft displays.

Pampore, a picturesque town close to Srinagar, is famous for its saffron fields. This stunning city in Kashmir promotes itself as the "Saffron Capital of India". The town's boundless saffron fields and diverse cultural history attract wandering spirits from accross the world. The vast, colourful saffron fields are a major part of Pampore's appeal. Kashmir is home to the cultivation of rare and expesive saffron. If you get the aroma of something lovely and taste something that is truly unique, then, you have arrived at Pampore.

Kashmiri saffron is considered to be of the highest quality and most expensive in the world. Pampore is at its most stunning during the harvest, so plan your trip accordingly. The months of October and November are prime harvesting months. Saffron's high cost can be attributed to the time and effort required to harvest the spice.

Residents of Pampore hold a yearly Saffron festival to honour the spice. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see exciting cultural performances and handicraft displays, as well as participate in time-honored activities like traditional saffron harvesting. Dishes flavored with saffron also tend to do quite.