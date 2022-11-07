By Sanhita Baruah

Deogarh is a popular destination for tourists and devotees alike. Deoghar is well-known because of the 22 Shiva temples located there. You may also see the sites of abandoned Buddhist temples.

Deogarh Baidyanath Temple and its attractions

The Baidyanath Mandir is a sprawling complex honouring Shiva. There are 22 magnificent temples in the temple complex. A damaged Shiva Lingam may be seen at the Baidyanath Temple. The mythical Shiva Lingam was broken when Ravana, ruler of the demons, attempted to take it from its shrine. The beautiful Sivaganga lake can be seen not far from the temple.

In the Chandrakoop Well

Deogarh's most well-known landmark is the Chandrakoop Well. Legend has it that King Ravana himself commissioned its construction and that he used water from several holy springs to bless it before its dedication.

Jain shrines

It's worth noting that some of the world’s most remarkable Jain Temples may be found in Deoghar. Within the walls of Kanali's impressive fortress, perched above the area's stunning hills, are an estimated 31 Jain temples. Images from Jain mythology are engraved onto the temples' walls.

Deogarh Museum

You may find a wide variety of sculptures in the Deogarh Museum's collection.

Temple of Dashavatar

The temple is a stunning tribute to Vishnu. When it comes to Panchyatan temples, this one in North India is the oldest one we know about. Fabulous sculptures cover the panels, making them stand out. An intricate carving process went into making the main shrine's entrance door. This temple deserves respect for its stunning design.

Hill of Trikut

The caverns and waterfalls on Trikut hill are intriguing, and the scenery is breathtaking. Getting to Trikut Hill from Deogarh will take you 16 kilometres.

Shop till you drop!

Deogarh's major shopping centres, including the Bihar State Handloom Emporium, the Santhal Parganas Gramodyog Samiti, and the Santhal Parganas Gramodyog Bhavan, are excellent places to get quality handicrafts at reasonable prices.

A soaring guide to getting there

By Air

Gwalior, 235 km away, is where you'll find the closest airport to Deogarh.

By Rail

Only 13 kilometres separate from Deogarh from Jakhlaun, where you may find the closest airport via train. Twenty-three kilometres away from Deogarh is where you'll find the other train station, Lalitpur.

By road

Deogarh has excellent road connections to its environs. Deogarh is conveniently accessible from the major cities in Jharkhand by frequent bus and taxi services.