Visit 8 favourite food markets in London for more ecological fresh delicacies

There's no lack of locations to get delicious street food in London, but what if you want to buy some ingredients to cook with later? Fortunately, London also has a thriving food market scene where you can get everything from fresh duck eggs to locally brewed kombucha. Here are 8 of our favourite food markets in London, whether you're looking to avoid the supermarket and stock up on a well-sourced range of more ecological fresh delicacies, or you're in the mood to explore, taste, and pick up some fancy things for the pantry.

The market on Berwick Street

Berwick Street, one of the few remaining central London marketplaces, has survived for almost 200 years. This is the greatest area in the Inner West to acquire fresh produce, even though it's mostly made up of street food booths (see out Savage Vegetables for an incredible variety of creative salads or Israel Falafel for a top-notch wrap). At a fraction of the cost of a supermarket, you may buy fresh produce from old-school merchants and have them chat you up while filling your paper bags. The organic milk, butter, and cheeses of Soho Dairy are made using biodynamic eggs.

Market in Borough of London

For many Londoners, Borough Market is the first place that comes to mind when they think of a produce market. This famous location has hosted a food market since the 12th Century; nowadays, it is one of the largest and greatest venues to purchase artisanal products and satisfy a ravenous appetite. Vegan cheese, hand-diving scallops, mushroom paté, goat milk ice cream, ethically sourced dates, and delicious Italian almonds are all available beneath the canopy of this beautifully renovated market. A stroll around the marketplace is like a tour around the world, with fruits, vegetables, cheeses, and meats from all over the world, as well as the United Kingdom. Foods from all around Europe, Jamaican sauces, Argentinean sweets, Mexican staples, and more may be found here.

Market of Brixton

Brixton's thriving local market. It's changed a lot in the past decade, but it's still a great spot to stock up on groceries. You can buy anything from lemons to small batches produced by Brixton Gin at the stores around Electric Avenue and within Brixton Village. First Choice Caribbean patisserie (stop by for a Jamaican burger), Guzzl deli for fine cheese, wine, charcuterie, and sauces, Brixton Cornercopia for local products like local honey and preserves, and Nour Cash - And - carry for anything else you could need can all be found in this area (and more).

Market on Broadway

This Saturday market was resurrected in 2004 and has since become a staple for food-seeking Londoners. You'll find an outstanding variety of vegetable booths strewn over the market, in addition to a pleasant assortment of boutiques, street food, vintage clothing, flowers, books, candles, and jewellery kiosks. La Tua's luscious stuffed pasta along the canal is a must-try, but you can also stock up at the Chegworth Valley booth near the London Fields end, which sells a fresh seasonal variety of apples and juices. There are vendors selling everything from olive oil to British cheeses to an abundance of fresh baked goods to meat and seafood. Pick up a Climpson's coffee and a scotch egg from Finest Fayre to help keep you going.

The Chapel Market

Located on a quiet side street in Angel, this charming traditional London market has everything from kitchenware and basic home items, to clothing, flowers, plants, fish, and dozens of well-stocked vegetables and fruit booths. After you've shopped till you drop, relax in the serene Culpeper Community Centre across the street with a cheap takeout meal from Indian Veg, a beloved vegetarian Indian buffet. A farmer's market is held here every Sunday, where you may buy locally produced meats, organic vegetables, and homemade pasta.

Ridley Road

It's hard to believe the wealth of delicious foods that can be found at this Dalston market. Stock up on £1 bowls of luscious figs, blueberries, aubergines, and mangoes, so bring plenty of sturdy tote bags. Ararat Bread, a little bakery, turns out bundles of fluffy bready delights, and they have the best naans you've ever had, in addition to a bountiful selection of fruit and vegetables. Stores offering fresh produce from the Caribbean and Africa, spice shops from Southeast Asia, and even enormous African snails, a delicacy from West Africa, may all be found here.

London's food markets are great for picking up a quick bite, gourmet ingredients, or local specialities. Explore the city's fascinating new farmers' markets, flavourful food halls, and ancient marketplaces that have fed residents and visitors for centuries.