US visa wait time for Indian citizens to be reduced by mid-2023

The United States has prioritised H (H1B) and L (L) category visas for Indians, and approximately 1,000,000 spots were issued lately for individuals seeking to renew their visas.

A senior official at the US embassy stated on Thursday that the number of people waiting for American visas is estimated to reach approximately 1.2 million by the summer of 2023. Washington places a premium on its relationship with India (for visa issuance). By midway through 2019, the official added, they hoped to get things back to how they were before Covid-19.

When limitations on travel due to the coronavirus were eased, India was one of the only nations to see a significant increase in applications for US visas.

The goal is to hand out 100,000 visas each and every month.

Some categories' wait times have been reduced from 450 days to nine months or less.

The officials also said that the nine-month wait period for B1 and B2 (commercial and tourist) visas is being reduced. The source said that India will overtake China to become the second country to get the most visas from the United States. As of right now, China and Mexico have surpassed India.

The source also said that priority is being given to students' visas in order to reduce waiting times, particularly for those students seeking renewals. The US Department of State's "drop box" service is what foreign nationals utilise to renew their visas without having to undergo the traditional visa interview.

All candidates who have received a US visa within the past four years are qualified to use the drop box service. In the last year, the United States has granted around 82,000 visas.