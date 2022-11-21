United Kingdom to gets the first-ever Jumanji theme park

The announcement of a Globe of Jumanji theme park at Chessington World of Adventures, in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film company behind the brand, is making headlines throughout the world.

Can you recall the exciting events in the movie Jumanji, particularly Alan Parrish's efforts to escape the board game? Most of us remember viewing that adventure film as kids and thinking it was both thrilling and terrifying.

There was a time when it was a popular action-adventure film starring Robin Williams plus a few hordes of CGI beasts. After then, a new version (and sequel) with The Rock, Jack Black, and a slew of incredibly realistic computer-generated animals made for a hilarious comedic escapade. And now the UK is getting its very own Jumanji rollercoaster, fashioned like a jaguar!

Within Chessington proper, a £17 million construction called World of Jumanji is the first ever Jumanji-themed site at an amusement park.

The concept graphic shows an impressive 55-foot reproduction of the Jaguar Shrine from Jumanji: Welcome to Jungle, but details on what will be inside are still a bit murky, with the press release promising 'wild rides, exciting attractions, and drama-filled experiences.

According to the film, this was formerly the residence of the legendary Jaguar's Eye. There was a central concept in the movie about returning the diamond and breaking a curse, and it seems like that's going to be the case here as well (at least while you're not on the rollercoaster).

The park's development will cost about £17 million, and it will include several activities that appeal to visitors of all ages. This park is sure to amaze youngsters of all ages, and it will bring adults back to their own carefree days.

Also, the park's Chessington Zoo houses over a thousand animals, including Sumatran tigers and sea lions. Even though Chessington Adventure Resort currently stands as one of the top adventure parks in the world, the new Jumanji park will only make it better.