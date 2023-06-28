CNBC TV18
Uncovering North Macedonia: A hidden gem in the Balkans

By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 28, 2023 6:58:45 PM IST (Published)

North Macedonia, a landlocked country in Southeast Europe is a true hidden gem which is brimming with breathtaking scenery, a rich tapestry of history, and a vibrant cultural heritage.

Nestled in the heart of the Balkans, North Macedonia often remains undiscovered by tourists, overshadowed by its more prominent neighbours. But don't let its modest size fool you — this hidden gem is brimming with breathtaking scenery, a rich tapestry of history, and a vibrant cultural heritage. Let's embark on a journey to explore some of the coolest things to do in North Macedonia, an off-the-beaten-path travel destination that promises unforgettable experiences.

Ohrid: A UNESCO World Heritage Site
Our first stop takes us to the enchanting city of Ohrid, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Set against the backdrop of Lake Ohrid, one of the oldest and deepest lakes in Europe, Ohrid exudes charm at every corner. Lose yourself in the narrow streets of the Ohrid Old Town, where history comes alive with its cobblestone alleys and medieval architecture. Discover the Church of St. Sophia, a symbol of the city's spiritual significance, and marvel at the Plaošnik Monastery, a testament to the region's rich cultural heritage.
