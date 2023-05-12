Old Delhi is a vibrant and eclectic area full of history, culture and hidden gems waiting to be uncovered. While famous landmarks like the Red Fort and Jama Masjid draw in large number of tourists each year, there are a number of lesser-known, offbeat places that are equally fascinating and worth exploring.

Whether you're a local looking for something new or a traveler seeking a unique experience, this guide will take you on a journey through the winding streets of Old Delhi to uncover some of the area's best-kept secrets. From a hidden temple dedicated to Lord Shiva to a bustling spice market, we've got you covered. Get ready to discover the offbeat side of Old Delhi that will leave you in awe and wonder.

Introduction to Old Delhi and its rich history

Old Delhi is one of the most fascinating places in India, full of heritage and history. It is a place that has been witness to the rise and fall of empires, the birth of new cultures and religions, and the emergence of new ideas and philosophies. The charm of Old Delhi lies in its narrow lanes, bustling bazaars, and magnificent monuments that bear testimony to its glorious past.

One of the most prominent features of Old Delhi is the Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century. The fort is a beautiful example of Mughal architecture and was once the residence of the Mughal emperors.

Another must-visit attraction in Old Delhi is the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India. The mosque was also built by Shah Jahan and can accommodate up to 25,000 devotees at a time. Its impressive architecture, intricate carvings, and stunning marble domes are sure to leave visitors in awe.

Apart from these famous attractions, Old Delhi is also home to many hidden gems that are waiting to be discovered. From the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk to the magnificent havelis of Ballimaran, Old Delhi is a treasure trove of history and culture that is just waiting to be explored.

Offbeat place 1: The Paranthe Wali Gali - a paradise for foodies

When it comes to street food in Delhi, Paranthe Wali Gali is like a paradise for foodies. Located in the heart of Old Delhi, this narrow lane is lined with small shops selling parathas of all kinds. From traditional aloo and gobi parathas to more unique options like rabri paratha and khurchan paratha, there's something for everyone here.

The aroma of the hot parathas being fried in desi ghee is enough to make your mouth water. The shops here have been serving these delicious parathas for generations, and they have perfected the art of making them.

Apart from parathas, Paranthe Wali Gali also offers other delicacies like lassi, kachoris, and jalebis. The street is always crowded with locals and tourists alike, all eager to taste the delectable food.

Visiting Paranthe Wali Gali is not just about the food, it's also a unique cultural experience. The street has a rich history dating back to the Mughal era, and the shops here have been serving their signature parathas for more than a century.

Overall, if you're a foodie looking for an offbeat experience in Old Delhi, a visit to Paranthe Wali Gali is a must. You won't be disappointed!

Offbeat place 2: The Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal - a haunted palace with a rich history

If you're looking for a unique and spine-tingling experience, then the Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal is a must-visit. Located in the bustling city of Old Delhi, this palace has a rich history dating back to the 14th century, and is believed to be one of the most haunted places in the city.

The name "Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal" translates to "the palace of the forgetful wanderer". It is said that the palace was built by a Sufi saint for his disciples who would come to meditate here. Over the years, it has been used as a hunting lodge, a rest house, and even a police station. However, the palace fell into disuse and was soon forgotten.

Legend has it that the palace is haunted by the spirit of a woman who was murdered here. Visitors claim to have seen her ghostly figure wandering the halls of the palace at night. Some have also reported hearing strange noises and feeling a cold breeze, even on the hottest of days.

Despite its eerie reputation, the Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal is a fascinating place to visit. The palace is surrounded by lush greenery, and the crumbling ruins lend an air of mystery to the place. Whether you're a history buff or a lover of all things spooky, this offbeat destination is definitely worth a visit.

Offbeat place 3: The Nai Sarak Book Market - a bibliophile's heaven

Delhi is a bibliophile's heaven and the Nai Sarak Book Market is a hidden gem for book lovers in Old Delhi. A walk through the narrow lanes of Nai Sarak will take you to a world of books, where you can find anything from rare first editions to the latest bestsellers. It is a perfect place for those who love to explore and discover new authors and books. The market has a unique charm and is always crowded with book lovers, students, and researchers.

The market has a wide variety of books on different subjects, including history, philosophy, science, literature, and politics. You can also find textbooks, reference books, and stationery at affordable prices. The booksellers are knowledgeable and passionate about books, and you can strike up a conversation with them to learn more about the books and their authors.

The market is not just a place to buy books, but also a cultural hub where you can attend book launches, book readings, and literary events. The market is open from morning till night, so you can visit it anytime, but it is best to go in the morning when the market is less crowded, and you can browse through the books at your leisure. If you are a bibliophile, don't miss the Nai Sarak Book Market on your visit to Old Delhi.

Offbeat place 4: The Agrasen Ki Baoli - a mysterious step well with a fascinating history

The Agrasen Ki Baoli is a hidden gem tucked away in the bustling streets of Old Delhi. It is a unique and mysterious step well that will pique the interest of any history buff. This ancient structure has a fascinating history that dates back to the 14th century. The step well was built during the Tughlaq dynasty by King Agrasen and was originally used to store water. However, it is said that the step well was also used for various other purposes in the past, including as a place for secret meetings and even as a haunted location.

The step well is made of red stone and is 60 meters long and 15 meters wide. It has 103 steps and is five stories deep. As you make your way down the steps, you'll be greeted with soothing silence that sets the tone for the mysterious ambiance of the place.

The architecture of the Agrasen Ki Baoli is a true masterpiece. The symmetrical step structure of the well and the carvings on the walls will leave you awestruck. It's hard to believe that such a beautiful place can be hidden away in the midst of the chaos of Old Delhi.

The Agrasen Ki Baoli is not just a tourist attraction, it's also a photographer's paradise. It's a great place to capture some stunning shots, especially during the golden hour. So, if you're looking for an offbeat place to visit in Old Delhi, the Agrasen Ki Baoli should definitely be on your list.

Offbeat place 5: The Jama Masjid Terrace - a bird's eye view of Old Delhi's bustling streets

If you want a bird's eye view of Old Delhi's bustling streets, head to the terrace of the Jama Masjid. The Jama Masjid is one of the largest mosques in India, and it is a popular tourist attraction. However, few people know that you can climb up to the top of the minaret for a stunning view of the city.

As you climb the narrow staircase to the top, you'll get a glimpse of the intricate details of the mosque's architecture. Once you reach the top, you'll be treated to a panoramic view of Old Delhi's chaotic streets, with the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk visible in the distance.

The view from the terrace is especially breathtaking during sunset when the sky turns pink and orange, and the city lights start to twinkle. If you're lucky, you might even spot a few kites flying in the sky, a common sight in Old Delhi.

While you're up there, take a moment to soak in the atmosphere and imagine what life in Old Delhi might have been like centuries ago. The Jama Masjid Terrace is a hidden gem that's definitely worth a visit.

Tips for exploring Old Delhi and staying safe

Old Delhi is a bustling and chaotic area with a lot of people, traffic, and cultural attractions. It can be overwhelming to explore the area, especially if you are not used to such a busy environment. But don't let that deter you from experiencing the hidden gems of Old Delhi. Here are some tips to make your exploration safe and enjoyable.

Firstly, dress appropriately for the weather and the culture. Old Delhi is a conservative area, so it's best to dress modestly. Avoid wearing revealing or tight-fitting clothes. Be mindful of your footwear as well, as the roads can be uneven and dirty.

Secondly, be cautious of your belongings. Pickpocketing is common in crowded areas, so keep your valuables close to you and avoid carrying a lot of cash. If you have a backpack, wear it on your front rather than your back.

Thirdly, it's a good idea to hire a local guide who knows the area well. They can help you navigate the streets, avoid scams and take you to some offbeat places that you might miss otherwise.

However, you need to be careful of the street food you consume. While it's tempting to indulge in the delicious street food of Old Delhi, it's important to make sure that it's hygienic and safe to eat. Look for vendors with high turnover and a maximum customers.

Lastly, if you are not comfortable exploring Old Delhi on your own, consider joining a walking tour or a group tour. This can be a great way to learn about the area and experience the hidden gems with a group of like-minded travelers.

In conclusion, Old Delhi is a vibrant and charming area of the city that is worth exploring. By following these tips, you can have a safe and enjoyable experience while discovering the hidden gems of this historic part of the city.

How to get to Old Delhi and around

Old Delhi can be easily reached through various modes of transport. The nearest airport is Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is about 22 km away from Old Delhi. From there, you can hire a taxi or take the Delhi Metro to Chandni Chowk, which is one of the busiest areas in Old Delhi.

If you are traveling by train, Old Delhi Railway Station is the main railway station that connects Old Delhi to other parts of the country. The station is well-connected to major cities in India, so you can easily travel to Old Delhi by train.

Once you are in Old Delhi, it is best to explore the area on foot. The narrow lanes and alleys are not suitable for cars or other modes of transportation. Alternatively, you can hire a cycle rickshaw or a battery-operated rickshaw to get around. These modes of transportation are cheap and convenient, and they allow you to soak in the sights and sounds of Old Delhi at a leisurely pace.

Another option is to take a guided tour of Old Delhi. There are many tour operators who offer walking tours, food tours, and heritage tours of the area. These tours are a great way to explore the hidden gems of Old Delhi and learn more about the history and culture of the place. So, whether you are traveling solo or with a group, there are many ways to get to Old Delhi and explore the area.

Other hidden gems to discover in the area

While the places mentioned above are definitely worth a visit, Old Delhi has many other hidden gems that are waiting to be explored. One such place is the Khari Baoli spice market. It is one of the largest spice markets in Asia and has been around for more than 400 years. The market is a riot of colors and fragrances, and you can find just about every spice and herb imaginable here.

Another hidden gem in Old Delhi is the Digambar Jain Lal Mandir. It is the oldest Jain temple in Delhi and is located near the iconic Red Fort. The temple is known for its intricate carvings and historical significance.

If you're a history buff, then you must visit the Haveli Dharampura. It is a restored haveli that dates back to the 19th century and is a great example of Mughal architecture. The haveli has a rooftop restaurant that offers a great view of the surrounding area.

For those who love street food, a visit to the Parathe Wali Gali is a must. As the name suggests, this narrow lane is famous for its parathas (Indian flatbreads) and is a foodie's paradise.

Last but not least, the Jama Masjid rooftop offers a stunning view of Old Delhi. The mosque is one of the largest in India and has three gateways, four towers, and two minarets. Climbing to the top of the minaret is not for the faint-hearted, but the view is definitely worth it.

In conclusion, Old Delhi is full of hidden gems that are waiting to be discovered. From spice markets to ancient temples, there's something for everyone in this historic part of the city. So, the next time you're in Delhi, make sure to explore these offbeat places and get a taste of the city's rich history and culture.