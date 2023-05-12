Old Delhi is a vibrant and eclectic area full of history, culture and hidden gems waiting to be uncovered. While famous landmarks like the Red Fort and Jama Masjid draw in large number of tourists each year, there are a number of lesser-known, offbeat places that are equally fascinating and worth exploring.

Whether you're a local looking for something new or a traveler seeking a unique experience, this guide will take you on a journey through the winding streets of Old Delhi to uncover some of the area's best-kept secrets. From a hidden temple dedicated to Lord Shiva to a bustling spice market, we've got you covered. Get ready to discover the offbeat side of Old Delhi that will leave you in awe and wonder.

Introduction to Old Delhi and its rich history

Old Delhi is one of the most fascinating places in India, full of heritage and history. It is a place that has been witness to the rise and fall of empires, the birth of new cultures and religions, and the emergence of new ideas and philosophies. The charm of Old Delhi lies in its narrow lanes, bustling bazaars, and magnificent monuments that bear testimony to its glorious past.