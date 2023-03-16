Breaking News
Travelling to Madagascar: Top tips to explore the Land of lemurs

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 16, 2023 3:54:06 PM IST (Updated)

Madagascar is a fascinating destination that offers amazing wildlife, culture, and scenic beaches. By following these tips and suggestions, you can plan the perfect trip to this island paradise.

Madagascar is an island nation located in the Indian Ocean, known for its unique biodiversity, stunning landscapes, and fascinating culture. Traveling to Madagascar can be an exciting and unforgettable experience, but it requires some planning and preparation. In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know about traveling to Madagascar, including the best time to visit, things to do, and places to visit.

Best time to visit Madagascar
The best time to visit Madagascar is during the dry season, which runs from April to November. This is the perfect time to explore the island's national parks, beaches, and other outdoor attractions. During the dry season, the weather is pleasant and dry, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures.
Things to do in Madagascar
  1. Visit Lemurs: Madagascar is home to over 100 species of lemurs, which are only found in Madagascar. The best place to see lemurs is in one of the island's many national parks, such as Andasibe-Mantadia National Park or Ranomafana National Park.
  2. Explore the Tsingy: The Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Madagascar's most unique natural wonders. It features towering limestone formations, narrow canyons, and a network of underground rivers.
  3. Relax on the Beaches: Madagascar has some of the world's most beautiful beaches, with crystal-clear waters, soft sand, and abundant marine life. Some of the best beaches include Nosy Be, Anakao, and Sainte Marie.
  4. Dive and Snorkel: Madagascar's coral reefs are home to a diverse array of marine life, including colorful fish, sea turtles, and whales. Scuba diving and snorkeling are popular activities in Madagascar, with many dive sites accessible from the island's beaches.
    Also read: Uncovering secrets of the Amazon: A cultural and culinary tour of Peru
    Places to visit in Madagascar
    1. Antananarivo: The capital city of Madagascar is a bustling metropolis, with a rich history and cultural heritage. Visitors can explore the Royal Palace, the Rova of Antananarivo, and the Tsimbazaza Zoo.
    2. Morondava: This coastal town is the gateway to the Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park and the famous Avenue of the Baobabs, a row of ancient baobab trees that have become a symbol of Madagascar.
    3. Nosy Be: This small island off the northwest coast of Madagascar is a popular tourist destination, known for its stunning beaches, clear waters, and vibrant marine life.
    4. Ifaty: This fishing village on the southwest coast of Madagascar is a great place to relax and enjoy the laid-back beach vibe. Visitors can also explore the nearby coral reefs and marine reserve.
      Also read: After Oscar win, tourists throng Tamil Nadu camp to see stars of The Elephant Whisperers
      (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
      First Published: Mar 16, 2023 3:40 PM IST
