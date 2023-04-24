Travelling to Dalhousie? Here's a guide to exploring the hill station in 36 hours

Dalhousie is famous for its traditional Himachali cuisine, and travellers must try some of the local dishes, which include dham, sidu, and chana madra. Here's a thorough travel guide if you're looking to explore Dalhousie.

Dalhousie, located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India, is a charming hill station known for its stunning views of the Himalayas, colonial architecture and serene, peaceful atmosphere. With its beautiful temples, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Dalhousie makes a perfect destination for a quick getaway. If you're planning to make a visit to the hill station, here's a handy guide to can help you make the most of the 36 hours you'll be spending there.

Day 1:

Morning:

Visit the Khajjiar Lake: This beautiful lake is located in the heart of Dalhousie and is known for its stunning views of the Himalayas and the surrounding meadows. It's a great place to take a stroll and enjoy the fresh mountain air.

Visit the St. Francis Church: This church is one of the oldest in Dalhousie and is known for its beautiful architecture and peaceful atmosphere. It's a great place to take a break and reflect.

Afternoon:

Enjoy a delicious Punjabi meal: Dalhousie is known for its delicious Punjabi cuisine, and you can't leave the town without trying some of the local dishes. Some popular options include chana masala, butter chicken, and tandoori roti.

Visit the Satdhara Falls: This beautiful waterfall is located a few kilometers from Dalhousie and is known for its refreshing natural pools. It's a great place to cool off and take a dip.

Evening:

Take a stroll through the bustling market: Dalhousie's market is a great place to experience the town's vibrant culture. You can find everything from traditional handicrafts to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Enjoy a cultural performance: Dalhousie is known for its traditional music and dance performances, and there are many venues where you can see a show in the evening.

Day 2:

Morning:

Visit the Subhash Baoli: This beautiful waterfall is located a few kilometers from Dalhousie and is known for its stunning views of the Himalayas and the surrounding forest. It's a great place to take a hike and enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

Visit the Chamunda Devi Temple: This temple is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Chamunda and is known for its beautiful architecture and peaceful atmosphere.

Afternoon:

Enjoy a traditional Himachali meal: Dalhousie is famous for its traditional Himachali cuisine, and you can't leave the town without trying some of the local dishes. Some popular options include dham, sidu, and chana madra.

Take a dip in the hot springs of Khajjiar: Khajjiar is located a few kilometers from Dalhousie, and is known for its hot springs. It's a great place to relax and rejuvenate.

Evening:

Take a stroll along the Ravi River: The Ravi River is an important part of Dalhousie's history and culture, and a walk along the river is a great way to experience the town from a different perspective.

Enjoy a bonfire and stargazing: Dalhousie is known for its beautiful night sky and stargazing is a must-do activity. You can organize a bonfire in the evening to enjoy a beautiful view of the stars.

Dalhousie is a town that has a lot to offer, and 36 hours is just enough time to get a taste of what the town has to offer. With its stunning natural beauty, delicious food, and endless outdoor.