Traveller's guide: Best way to explore Madurai, the temple city

Madurai, located in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India, is known for its rich history and vibrant culture. With a plethora of temples, delicious food, and unique shopping experiences, there is no shortage of things to do and see in this bustling city. Here's a guide to help you make the most of your 36 hours in Madurai.

Day 1:

Morning :

Visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple: This iconic temple is the main attraction in Madurai and is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Meenakshi. The temple complex is filled with intricate carvings and colorful statues, and is a must-see for any first-time visitor to Madurai.

Explore the Gandhi Museum: This museum is located near the Meenakshi Amman Temple and is dedicated to the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. It is a great way to learn about India's history and cultural heritage.

Afternoon :

Enjoy a traditional South Indian lunch: Madurai is famous for its delicious South Indian cuisine, and you can't leave the city without trying some of the local dishes. Some popular options include idli, dosa, and sambar.

Visit the Thirumalai Nayak Palace: This palace was built in the 17th century and is a great example of Indo-Saracenic architecture. It is now a museum and is a great place to learn more about the city's history.

Evening :

Take a walk around the bustling bazaar: Madurai's bazaar is a great place to experience the city's vibrant culture. You can find everything from traditional handicrafts to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Enjoy a cultural performance: Madurai is known for its traditional music and dance performances, and there are many venues where you can see a show in the evening.

Day 2:

Morning :

Visit the Alagar Koil Temple: This temple is located on a hilltop and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The temple is known for its colorful carvings and stunning views of the city.

Visit the Pazhamudhir Solai Temple: This temple is dedicated to Lord Murugan and is known for its beautiful architecture.

Afternoon :

Visit the Koodal Azhagar Temple: This temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is known for its intricate carvings and beautiful paintings.

Take a boat ride on the Vaigai River: The Vaigai River is an important part of Madurai's history and culture, and a boat ride on the river is a great way to experience the city from a different perspective.

Evening :

Enjoy a traditional Madurai meal: Madurai is famous for its traditional foods like Jigarthanda, Kari Dosa and Koodal Paanaiyaram. These are must try dishes while you are in Madurai.

Take a stroll through the Madurai Municipal Park: This park is a great place to relax and enjoy the city's greenery. It's a perfect place to end your 36 hours in Madurai.

