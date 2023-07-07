Travel guide: How to ensure you enjoy the vibrant culture of Pune in 48 hours

Pune has been a paradise for retirees, bike lovers, nature lovers and a vast cosmo population. However, the construction boom of the early 2000s, has ensured Pune appears on the global stage as a significant center for business and education in India. Let's take a look at how to best spend 48 hours in Pune city.

Pune, formerly known as Poona, is a city in Maharashtra that successfully combines ancient customs with contemporary amenities. Also known as "Pensioner's Paradise," "Queen of the Deccan," and "Oxford of the East," it has been a popular destination for retirees, who moved there to unwind and enjoy their golden days. Pune was also a paradise for bikers, given its proximity to some amazing hill stations. However, the construction boom of the early 2000s, has ensured that Pune appears on the global stage as a significant center for business and education in India.

Visitors to Pune can choose from a wide range of exciting activities, from paragliding and trekking to relaxing with their family.

The months of October through February are the best time to make a trip to Pune. If you want to visit Pune, but have only 48 hours, here is an outline of what you could see and do to enjoy it’s vibrant culture.

Day 1

Begin your first day in Pune with a traditional Iranian breakfast of Bun-Maska and piping hot chai at an Iranian café. You could opt for dosas and cutlets at Vaishali, located on FC Road, or try out Vada Pav from the street vendor.

After breakfast, head to Shaniwar Wada, one of the most recognisable landmarks in Pune. Get there early to save time. If you're interested in history, you can spend a couple of hours at the Kelkar Museum, and then head to Shivaji Maharaj's father Raja Shahji Bhosale's Lal Mahal (Red Palace).

Post that, go over to Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir, Pune's most visited temple and one of the city's oldest (it was built in 1893) temples. You may wait in line if you want, but the glass panel also makes the idol visible from the street. Take a stroll through Tulsi Bagh and Laxmi road, two of the busiest retail streets in the city. If you're looking for delicious traditional puneri snacks and thali, go no farther than Poona Guest House. In the neighborhood restaurants and stores, you may also get batata vada and sabudana khichdi.

You may go shopping, or you can take a trip out to MG Road, Camp and check out the churches, synagogues, and ISKON Temple there. Explore the neighborhood on foot with ease. For a fast bite, try the vada Pav at JJ Garden, or stop by the bungalow-turned-restaurant Marz-o-Rin and have a chutney sandwich, cupcake, from the second floor. You may also do some window shopping and street shopping here. Don't leave Pune without picking up some shrewsberry cookies and the famous Budhani Wafers from Kayani Bakery. Try the south Indian cuisine at Hotel Priya, or the Parsi food at Dorabjee and Sons for a nightcap.

Day 2

The next morning, get up bright and early and make your way to Sinhagad Fort, a hill stronghold. Experience the dawn from the summit of Maharashtra's second-highest mountain. You may take a cab or walk to the top. The breathtaking scenery is enough to make anybody gasp for air. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast of Pithala-Bhakri and piping hot Kanda Bhajiya (Onion Fritters).

Stop at Khadakwasla Dam, the city of Pune's and its suburbs' primary water supply, then take in the sights on the way back.

After lunch, make your way to the Aga Khan Palace, where Gandhiji resided during India's independence war. Osho Teerth Park, also known as Nallah Park, is a beautiful urban oasis designed in the refined Zen garden style of Japan. It is located in Koregaon Park. The alleys around the Osho ashram are lined with little stores offering souvenirs, clothing, and accessories.

You can have a good meal at one of the area's lifestyle cafes, and if you're looking for a place to party until the small hours, you can rock out to some high-energy tunes at the Hard Rock Cafe or the Oak Lounge.

