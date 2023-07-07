Travel guide: How to ensure you enjoy the vibrant culture of Pune in 48 hours

Pune has been a paradise for retirees, bike lovers, nature lovers and a vast cosmo population. However, the construction boom of the early 2000s, has ensured Pune appears on the global stage as a significant center for business and education in India. Let's take a look at how to best spend 48 hours in Pune city.

Pune, formerly known as Poona, is a city in Maharashtra that successfully combines ancient customs with contemporary amenities. Also known as "Pensioner's Paradise," "Queen of the Deccan," and "Oxford of the East," it has been a popular destination for retirees, who moved there to unwind and enjoy their golden days. Pune was also a paradise for bikers, given its proximity to some amazing hill stations. However, the construction boom of the early 2000s, has ensured that Pune appears on the global stage as a significant center for business and education in India.

Visitors to Pune can choose from a wide range of exciting activities, from paragliding and trekking to relaxing with their family.

The months of October through February are the best time to make a trip to Pune. If you want to visit Pune, but have only 48 hours, here is an outline of what you could see and do to enjoy it’s vibrant culture.