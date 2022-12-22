Top locations throughout Thailand for that perfect selfie

The beautiful Koh Nang Yuan consists of three smaller islands joined by a sandbar. It is the perfect destination for a day trip. Experience the pristine natural splendour of Thailand by making the strenuous ascent to the pinnacle of Koh Nang Yuan.

The landscape of Thailand is picture-perfect, making it an Instagrammer's paradise. The beautiful country of Thailand has long served as an inspiration for photographers in quest of great images for their portfolios and social media profiles. The ‘Land of Smiles’ has the finest kept under wraps concealed throughout its length and width, from Bangkok and Phang Nga, so you may inspire your social media followers with highly energetic travel aspirations.

Here is a rundown of some of the most breathtaking locations in Thailand that your Instagram followers will want to visit right now.

1. Bangkok's Mahanakorn Skywalk

Visit the 74th level of the beautiful King Power Mahanakhon as well as ride the multimedia-themed escalator to Thailand's highest observation deck.

Visit the world's biggest glass floor at the world-famous Mahanakorn Skywalk and take some stunning photos against the backdrop of the stunning Bangkok skyline and the setting sun.

2. The viewpoint of Samed Nang She, Phang Nga

The Samed Nangshe Overlook in Phang Nga is well worth the relatively strenuous climb to its stunning summit. Keep your eyes out for photo opportunities as you ascend, as the colourful vegetation flowering in the background will make for stunning photographs.

When you get to the top, you may gaze out over the magnificent dawn, glistening ocean, winding rivers, and verdant mountains. To give your followers on social media big #TravelGoals, make sure to snap some jaw-dropping photos against the mind-boggling natural backdrop.

3. The Naga Stair in Chiang Mai's Wat Suthep Temple

See the stunning gold sculptures in Chiang Mai's Wat Phra Suthep Temple. Don't leave the temple without taking some fantastic photos of yourself on the Naga Stairs (there are a total of 306 steps). As you stand on these steps and take in the breathtaking morning vistas, keep an eye out for ideal vantage points to snap some stunning sun-kissed selfies.

4. Pattaya's Sanctuary of Truth

Make your way to the Sanctuary of Truth, one of Pattaya's most storied landmarks. Set on the northern end of Wongamat Beach, this 105-meter-tall edifice displays spectacular, one-of-a-kind architecture that is guaranteed to attract the attention of you and all of your Instagram followers.

Take a photo of yourself smiling in front of Sanctuary of Truth; the building's unique teak wood carvings will give your photo a special touch.

5. The view from Koh Nang Yuan

The beautiful Koh Nang Yuan consists of three smaller islands joined by a sandbar. It is the perfect destination for a day trip. Experience the pristine natural splendour of Thailand by making the strenuous ascent to the pinnacle of Koh Nang Yuan.

Take advantage of the pristine seas, white beach, and verdant landscape to post some jaw-dropping selfies on Instagram.

It's time to pack your belongings and hit the road now that you know all the best places to take Instagrammable photos in Thailand. A camera and a plane ticket to Thailand are all you need.

Please note that before your trip, you should confirm the specifics of your desired experiences, including ticket prices and availability, with the relevant authorities.