Top five of the world's finest Thanksgiving vacation spots

If you're looking to get away from it all for a few days, the Thanksgiving holiday is the perfect time to do it. This time of the year is perfect for visiting a lovely location that you have never been to before. If you're looking for a unique place to spend Thanksgiving with your loved ones, several of these suggestions are a little out of the way. Turkey Day may be celebrated in style at any of these five five-star hotels, restaurants, and attractions throughout the world. Whether you're looking for a quiet rural retreat or the bright lights of the big metropolis, our Thanksgiving travel guide has you covered.

1. In Ireland at Dromoland Castle

Make the trip across the ocean to Dromoland Castle in County Clare, Ireland, to celebrate Thanksgiving in style. Take part in the many Thanksgiving-related activities offered at Dromoland, such as clay shooting, falconry, archery, and golf, before feasting on a meal that highlights the finest seasonal Irish cuisine.

2. Hawaiian Island of Maui

During the Thanksgiving holiday, visitors to Maui may enjoy the sun, upscale cuisine, poolside drinks, and a variety of activities. The most common things to do in Maui are driving the Highway to Hana, swimming at Honolua Bay, watching whales, travelling the western side of the island, and hiking the Waihe'e Ridge route.

3. California's San Francisco

Consider spending Thanksgiving in a city near the bay on the West Coast. Take a walk over the Golden Bridge before heading to the renowned Presidio for even more breathtaking views. To finish off your fall leaf viewing, go to Golden Gate Park. When you're ready to relax, go to one of San Francisco's restaurants for their Thanksgiving special three-course pre-fixe meal.

4. New York

New York City in the autumn is unparalleled. This year, instead of eating Thanksgiving dinner alone in your hotel room, why not join the rest of the world in watching the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Procession on the big screen? Your cosy yurt in the Grove is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a wonderful three-course meal.

5. The Bahamas

Miami and other east coast towns make it easy and affordable to visit the Bahamas, a popular tropical destination. Why not spend the week before Thanksgiving on the islands, where you can go swimming, snorkelling, sailing, windsurfing, and doing any number of other water sports you can think of? The pristine, blue seas around the islands are idyllic. Relax at an all-inclusive resort and take in the stunning views.