Top 8 exciting activities to enjoy in Goa during monsoon

Don't miss out on the enchanting monsoon in Goa, where rainy bike excursions, boat rides, traditional monsoon dishes, and thrilling forest hikes await you. Whether you're an adventure seeker or prefer watching the rain from indoors, there's something for everyone during this season. Here are eight fun activities to make the most of your monsoon in Goa.

1. Dudhsagar Waterfalls: Nature's Majestic Roar

Witness the unmatched splendour of Dudhsagar Waterfalls during the monsoon. This 1017-foot-tall waterfall derives its name from the frothy white waters that cascade over the rocky ground below, creating a breathtaking sight.

2. River Mahadei Rafting Adventure

Experience the thrill of river rafting in the Mhadei River amid the lush Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. The monsoon season showcases the rivers' full power, making it the perfect time for adventurous water sports.

3. Mollem National Park: An enchanting hike

Explore the lush woodlands of Mollem National Park at its finest during the monsoon. Take a jeep safari or embark on a five-hour jungle trek to reach the sunset lookout or the Dudhsagar Falls. A shorter hike leads to the Tambdi Surla Waterfalls and a temple devoted to Lord Mahadev.

4. A scenic road trip through the ghats

Plan a road trip through Goa's serpentine roadways and behold the breathtaking beauty of the Ghats. Cascading waterfalls, verdant forests, and charming valleys come to life during the monsoons, creating a truly magical journey.

5. Hike to Udaan Dongor: Embrace nature's majesty

Take a trek to the legendary Udaan Dongor in Valpoi village, the fourth highest mountain in Goa. Traverse its rugged landscape with winding pathways and flowing streams for an invigorating adventure.

6. Monsoon festivities and celebrations

Experience the vibrant monsoon festivities held across Goa, where the locals have the most fun. Join the Sao Joao Fest in Siolim to celebrate St. John the Baptist with vibrant colors, Feni (local beverage), and elaborate flower headdresses. For seafood lovers, the Patolleanchem Feast in July offers a delicious treat.

7. Mangrove forest boat ride

Embark on an open boat ride through Goa's enchanting mangroves with Konkan Explorers. Learn about the rich flora and wildlife from your guide during this 75-minute journey along Chapora River.

8. Learn to catch and cook crab

Discover the authentic farm-to-table experience with Urbanaut's crab-catching activity. Master the age-old technique of setting crab traps and enjoy the classic xacuti dish prepared with the crabs you caught.