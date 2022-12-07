From Chandani Chowk to Rajouri Garden and Lajpat Nagar, these are most popular shopping destinations for brides-to-be to buy everything they need for that big day. Read on reading to find out where to do your complete wedding shopping in Delhi.

India's modern capital of Delhi takes pride in hosting some of the best weddings in the country. The wedding scenes here are complete with upscale markets, designer boutiques that provide a wide range of quality bridal wear. Shopping for a wedding in Delhi is indeed a necessity since the city is home to both venerable jewellers and cutting-edge fashion designers.

Chandni Chowk Bazaar is the most popular destination for brides, while Greater Kailash is an excellent starting point for grooms. Keep reading to find out where to go wedding shopping in Delhi's top six markets.

1) The area around Chandni Chowk

When it comes to wedding shopping in Delhi, many people go to Chandni Chowk, since it is one of the city's oldest and most popular marketplaces. You can get all the newest wedding fashions and accessories at our convenient one-stop store. To get the best selection of designer saree, lehengas, and outfits, go to Nai Sarak. The neighboring Kinari Bazaar is stocked with a wide variety of items to complement your existing wardrobe. To escape the hustle and bustle, shoppers can get to the market first thing in the morning. Chandni Chowk is home to a wide variety of restaurants, including the well-known Babu Ram Parantha, Aslam Chicken Corner, Natraj Dahi Bhalle, and many more.

2) Lajpat Nagar

Lajpat Nagar, in the South Delhi District, is a one-stop shop for all your wedding needs, stocking everything from fashionable ethnic attire to faux jewelry, shoes, and bags. Nargis Fashion & Shakuntalam are great places to shop for designer clothes, while Stelatoes is the greatest place to get wedding shoes. Not only does Babu Churiwala provide a wide selection of bangles and wedding chooras, but it is also among the oldest stores in Lajpat Nagar.

3) Rajouri Garden

Rajouri Garden, located in the middle of West Delhi, is a trendy shopping district filled with high-end retailers selling the newest fashions. Everything you could possibly need for a celebration can be found in this thriving market, from elaborate lehengas to indo-western costumes and gowns. It's interesting to see that many retail establishments provide wedding clothing rental services. You may choose from stores like Shades, Flyrobe, Bollywood 2 Hollywood, Wedding Bells, etc.

4) Karol Bagh

Karol Bagh, conveniently situated in the heart of Delhi, is a popular destination for brides searching for traditional sarees, jewelry, and stunning lehengas. There are a number of upscale boutiques and designer shops selling fashionable ethnic clothes, such as Satya Paul and Meena Bazar. PP Jewellers, Janak's, and Beli Ram are three excellent jewelry stores to visit. Also, if you plan on doing any shopping, Ajmal Khan Street is the best location to begin.

5) South Extension

To put it simply, the finest market is in South Extension.

There are two distinct shopping districts in South Extension: South Ex 1 and South Ex 2, located directly across from one another. Shop for fine gold and diamond jewelry at Khanna Jewellers or Sree Hari Ram Jewellers, while boutiques like Studies By Janak & Ritu Kumar have a wide variety of ethnically inspired designs. In addition, if you're looking for a cheap wedding store in Delhi, you might check out Roop Sarees Extension.

6) Shahpur Jat

Located in South Delhi, close to Hauz Khas, the urban town is home to a fantastic market for bridal shopping in the Indian capital. More than fifty high-end wedding and groomswear businesses line the winding streets. Kanika Manchanda has a wide selection of indo-western styles, while Devnaagri, Bageecha, and Monika & Niddhi have the newest ethnic fashions. AW Amit Wadhwa, Sufi & Billy, and Qbik are three excellent options for high-end groomswear.