Tired of working indoors when you can be laying on the grass under the bright blue sky or playing on the beach or warming yourself in a fireplace whilst watching snow-capped mountains? With the remote working setup, digital nomad lifestyle and freelance employment type, you can work from absolutely anywhere. It’s time to leverage this opportunity in your favour. What if we told you that you can work from the highest peak in the world, enjoy the picturesque landscape and still make money? Let’s show you the top five things you need to know for your next workation trip to Ladakh.

Best time to visit

If you are not familiar with freezing cold and your body doesn’t respond to cold, you might want to stay in Ladakh between June and September. Even during this time, it is advisable for you to carry warm wear, as the nights may be cold. If you want to enjoy the wintry abode during its peak winter, then pack as many layers as possible, because it’ll be terribly cold even in the mornings.

Stays and food

There are plenty of affordable accommodations for you if you travel alone or with a partner. For one person, dorms are available at INR 400/day and nominal hotel rooms can cost around INR 1500/day. Based on the amenities you want, the style you prefer and the location you need, pricing will vary. All hostels or stays have a restaurant or fully functioning kitchen, so food won’t be a problem. However, if you want to try other authentic food varieties of the region, you can try the local cafes or restaurants. If you are working during the day, the hostel or stay itself provides breakfast and lunch, so you don’t miss working hours in search of food.

Internet

Most accommodations have free stable Internet connectivity, however, it’s best to check with them for the speed of the Internet. In Leh and other commercial centres of Ladakh, you can expect good WiFi and mobile connectivity, where you can even use your hotspot if there’s a glitch in the WiFi. An important point to be noted here is that the state of Jammu and Kashmir does not allow prepaid SIM cards in their region, so you need to switch your prepaid to postpaid before coming to Ladakh.

BSNL, the national telecom provider, has a stronghold in Ladakh, followed by Airtel. Jio connection is available but its bandwidth has to be checked with the host or stay owner beforehand.

With Ladakh becoming a preferred workation spot, a lot of people are flocking towards the serene spot. So, there might be a competition to get connected to the Internet during working hours. If you start working earlier than the rest, you can finish important tasks before others start consuming the Internet.

Ergonomics

Based on your choice of accommodation, you might have varying amenities. It’s better to carry a slim portable table so that you are ergonomically supported during the workation and your back doesn’t feel pressured.

Transport

Due to Ladakh being a difficult terrain, transportation cost is very high. If you can bargain and get your way, the better. If you bring your own vehicle, much of your transport cost can be curtailed. If not, it’s best to optimally plan your stay and travel so as to minimise spending on transport alone.

Venturing out

Days are longer in Ladakh during summer. So, you can venture out after a hectic workday, to witness the snow-capped mountains, or tranquil monasteries or just absorb the breathtaking beauty of the place, and travel extensively during the weekends.