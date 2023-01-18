Top 5 things you cannot miss when in Rome

Imagine it is one of those boring days you are looking at your office computer screen, and a notification pops up. It is a picture of a cultural gathering in one of the most dwelled cities in Italy, and suddenly your wanderlust kicks in. It is about Rome, the origin of one of the earliest Western civilizations. One of the exciting things about Rome is that it is a package. The rich indigenous culture creates the hub for millions of tourist visits each year.

The history in itself is so fascinating that you would want to take advantage of this one. Talk about the beautiful art reserves, lip-smacking cuisine, or historical significance. Rome has something to offer everyone. It might take a lifetime to move around every part of this magnificent country and explore it to the fullest. Hence, to save you the hassle, we have gathered the remarkable experiences and the most loved tourist destinations in Rome exclusively for you to tick off your bucket list.

Witness Roman Historical Attractions

It is humanly impossible to visit the whole of Rome; therefore, here are three must-see spectacles of Roman history. Firstly, The Colosseum, also known as the Flavian Amphitheatre, was built in the center of Rome during the Roman Empire. Indeed, it is one of the city's most iconic landmarks and, interestingly, was commissioned in 70 AD by the then-Roman Emperor Vespasian. With up to 80 entrances, many spectators could enter The Colosseum for public spectacles such as gladiator battles, animal hunts, and reenactments of famous battles.

The Trevi Fountain is another iconic landmark you must visit in the city. It is popularly known for its Baroque style and elaborate design. Visitors to the fountain often throw coins into it as a symbol of good luck and also as a belief that this might mean that they would return to Rome again. It is a symbol of Rome's history, culture, and beauty. The fountain today is a popular spot for taking photographs by tourists from all over the world and creating a memory in the historical ambiance of Rome.

Another popular tourist destination is The Spanish Steps, which offers a great view of the city. They are also popular spots for people-watching and soaking up the atmosphere of Rome. The Spanish Steps are adorned with beautiful flowers and are a popular spot for locals and tourists alike to relax and take in the sights and sounds of the city. The steps are also home to several cafes and restaurants, making them a great place to grab a bite to eat or drink while enjoying the views.

Visiting the Pope

Visiting the Pope in Rome is an experience that many people find memorable and meaningful. The Pope holds a significant spiritual position for Catholics worldwide and is an authoritarian figure of the Catholic Church. To visit the Pope in Rome, planning your trip ahead of time is necessary. The Pope has public audiences at the Vatican on Wednesday mornings, and tickets are required to attend. These tickets can be requested in advance through your local bishop or embassy or obtained on the day of the audience on a first-come, first-served basis. The Pope usually gives a short address to the audience and may bless those present. It is also possible to attend Mass with the Pope at the Vatican on Sunday mornings. Visiting the Pope in Rome can be an enriching and uplifting experience for those interested in the spiritual and cultural history of the city.

Experience the Exquisite Roman Cuisine

Rome is renowned for its delicious cuisine, heavily influenced by the city's rich history and cultural traditions. Tourists visiting Rome should try the popular snacks and meals readily available in the city’s food markets or street food stalls. Rome boasts a rich culinary tradition and offers a wide range of dishes for tourists, including hearty pasta dishes, savory snacks, and sweet treats. Any traditional cuisine, be it a starter like Cacio e Pepe or a creamy pasta dish like the Carbonara, should not be missed. However, the fun might not exclusively be at high-end restaurants(looking at you, Porchetta and Gelato!). Numerous gelaterias and street food stalls across the city allure tourists and locals with every sort of lip-smacking treat of Roman origin.

Wander around the markets of Rome

It indeed feels amazing to collect memorabilia from any unknown place, especially when it is Rome! Fortunately, Rome is a popular destination for tourists looking to shop, with various options to fit all budgets and preferences. From numerous high-street brands and designer stores on Via del Corso street to small, independent boutiques that sell clothing, accessories, and home decor in The Pantheon area, Rome is home to a wide range of shopping options. Tourists often visit The Campo de' Fiori market as it is a great place to shop for souvenirs and gifts, with local products such as clothing, jewelry, and food available. A weekly flea market named The Porta Portese market is an excellent place to shop for antiques, vintage clothing, and other unique items.

Take part in cultural festivities

Being a part of a land’s cultural festivals and occasions during your tour is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If the place of your visit is Rome, you are in great luck! Tourists can participate in several such festivities throughout the year and experience its rich cultural scene. Carnevale di Roma is the grand annual carnival held in February, which celebrates music, art, and theater with parades, concerts, and performances throughout the city. Participating in something elegant might be the perfect tour experience. However, if you have missed it, don’t worry! Festivals like Festa Della Primavera, Festa di San Giovanni, and Festa di San Pietro e San Paolo all are celebrated within the months of spring and summer with outdoor markets, concerts, music, fireworks, and mainly, food. Festa Della Repubblica is the national holiday held on June 2nd, which celebrates the founding of the Italian Republic with parades and celebrations throughout the city. Attending and witnessing these parades might be an exceptional occurrence.

Overall visiting Rome might be an exhilarating experience marking one of the best days of your life, only if your plan is suitable. If there is any adventure that should make it to the top 5 list, let us know. We might feature it in our next entry about Rome!