Top 5 nocturnal activities that will amaze you in Prague

Most European travel books recommend visiting Prague because of its busy nightlife and other attractions. No matter what time of day you decide to visit the historic capital of the Czech Republic, you will find that its many museums, street markets, and other attractions are bustling with activity. Every age and interest group can find something to do in this thriving city once the sun goes down, from strolling over the Charles Bridge to bar hopping in the central business district. There is a lot to do in Prague after dark, whether you want to have a romantic meal beneath the stars or sway the night away inside a hidden speakeasy.

1. Visit the historic district of Old Town in Prague.

There's no better method to soak up the atmosphere of the city before you lock yourself up in a pub or cozy restaurant till morning than with a stroll around the Old Town. Light from the city's street lamps casts a glow over the city's exquisite architecture and cobblestone streets, giving the area the appearance of being in the Middle Ages. Make a detour if you need to and gaze in awe at the Astronomical clock while you do so. Are you up for some excitement? To learn more about the interesting history and hidden treasures of Prague's Romanesque-Gothic basements, book a guided trip of the subterranean tunnels.

2 . Experiencing a Sudden Black Light Show

Join the evening audience and experience a sensory drama with theatrical productions that include a cast and crew dressed in all black. This art form dates back to the 1950s, and in Prague, you can arrange a one-hour (or longer) presentation to experience it for yourself. Most performances begin in the late afternoon or early evening, making it easy to fit into your schedule around supper or as a relaxing end to your day. Those theater performances are available throughout and within the Old Town neighborhood.

3. Visit the Hemingway Bar

If you've sampled your way through the city's beer culture and are ready for something stronger to top off the day, the Hemingway Bar has an impressive assortment of the country's finest absinthe. The bar's name gives away its Ernest Hemingway inspiration; it serves a variety of rums and champagne, among other drinks.

4. Take pictures of Prague Castle.

What could be more enchanting than strolling around Prague Castle at dark, when it takes on the air of a mysterious movie set? The excursions are often cited as an excellent way to spend an evening in Prague since they make use of one of the city's most famous tourist attractions. The best approach to discovering the history of the area is to take a nighttime guided tour, during which knowledgeable guides will show you around the castle as it is lighted against the night sky and provide interesting anecdotes along the route.

