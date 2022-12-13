Top 5 historic attractions you should not miss when visiting Mauritius

Mauritius has been attracting European travellers for a long time given its tropical weather and interesting history. The East African country was a rich culture, given the fact that it was reigned by the Netherlands, France, and Great Britain. In case you are visiting Mauritius, there is a lot about the culture that you can learn by checking out some of these must-see historical sites.

Mauritius, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean, is a popular honeymoon destination. People of Indian, French, African, and Chinese descent live on the island, which is famous for its beaches, vegetation, wildlife and beautiful landscape. It has been attracting European travellers for a long time given its tropical weather and interesting history. Between the 15th and the 20th centuries, the Netherlands, France, and Great Britain reigned over the nation. In case you are visiting Mauritius, there is a lot about the culture that you can learn by checking out some of these must-see historical sites.

1. Arsenal Bay (also known as Baie de l'Arsenal)

This northern bay is called Arsenal Bay, and it is the site of the remnants of a French Arsenal. Arsenal, a small settlement in Mauritius, is notable as the location of a French foundry that manufactured cannons and other types of military equipment. However, an explosion in 1774 claimed the lives of around 300 slaves and led to its destruction. To see the ruins up and personal, all you have to do is stay at the Hotel Maritim.

2. La Route du The

Among the three most notable sites along La Route du Thé is the renowned tea estate of Bois Cheri. Approximately 250 hectares in size, these tea plantations may be found about 12 kilometers from the well-known Rivière des Anguilles. It is one of the best-preserved plantations in Mauritius, and visitors may take a tour to learn more about the plantation's fascinating past and present.

Additionally, there is a museum that displays artifacts from the area's lengthy past. You'll get to try several kinds of tea as the trip comes to a finish.

3. St Aubin's House

St. Aubin plantation has been around for over two centuries, making it one of the oldest and most historically significant sites on Mauritius. Due to a relocation of the plant in the 1970s, the estate is no longer involved in the sugar trade. However, a rum distillery may now be found on the expansive grounds of this mansion. The grounds also include a tropical garden, spice garden, and vanilla house. A guide will show you through the mansion and its many features, such as the historic sugar mill. The palm, mango, and pineapple-centric five-course Mauritian meal served here also helps set the stage.

4. Beau Plans Sugar Refinery

The Beau Plan Sugar Plant Museum, which is really a former sugar factory, is included on every best-of list for Mauritius. The exhibition weaves together the narrative of sugar with the island's past, the rum trade, and the institution of slavery.

Between two and three hours will pass on the excursion. The factory was established in 1797 and shut down in 1999, just before the turning of the millennium. You may learn even more about the region's past by participating in the museum's movies and interactive workshops. Towards the conclusion of the trip, visitors get to sample some of the about fifteen varieties of sugar that were developed in Mauritius.