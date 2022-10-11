Top 4 destinations to visit in Assam this summer

By Sanhita Baruah

A trip to lively Assam, India, is the best way to spend the summer. Everything occurs on a grander scale in the province of hills and valleys, from attending the most exciting celebrations to spending all day lazily atop the verdant rolling hills. Envision yourself enjoying with your pals and going on an adventure to see the local landmarks and nature preserves. Does this seem like the best vacation ever? And it's just one of the numerous things you can do in Assam that will blow your mind.

Here are 4 top summer destinations you must visiting in Assam

Umananda Island

The smallest of the country's river islands, Umananda is peacock-shaped. It may be found in the Brahmaputra River, which passes through the heart of Guwahati. The island is readily accessible by hired boat from the Brahmaputra shores. This magnificent location is still home to a wide variety of plant and animal species, making it a favorite summertime destination in Assam.

A population of golden langurs lives on the island. The inhabitants of the Himalayas place a great deal of significance on this uncommon and endangered species. The Umananda Shiva Temple is a popular destination, particularly during celebrations. You can find tamarind trees all throughout the island, and you'll adore picking some for yourself to eat.

Majuli Island

Majuli is a popular summertime getaway in Assam because of its breathtaking views. Majuli Island is known all throughout the globe as the largest river island. With a territory of around 450 square kilometers, it is mostly flooded during the rainy season except for the bigger islands of Kamalabari, Auniati, and Garamur. During the summer, Majuli Island becomes a paradise for birdwatchers, in addition to its already stunning natural splendor.

Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park, home to almost two-thirds of the world's infamous and extremely rare one-horned rhinoceros population, is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site as well as a major landmark on the map of Assam summer tourist attractions. The rich variety and healthy ecosystems draw millions of visitors every year. Elephants, Swamp Deer, and Wild Buffalo are just some of the numerous uncommon exotic creatures that bring visitors to the park in addition to the one-horned Rhino.

Kamakhya Temple

This holy shrine, perched high in the Nilachal Hills, is said to protect its worshippers from evil spirits and prying eyes according to a local legend. Due to its remarkable spiritual veneration, it has emerged as among the most highly visited places in all of Assam by both pilgrims and visitors. Daksha Yagna and Lord Shiva are the primary deities of this temple, which is one of the 49 Holy Shakti Peeths in India.

Assam is a traveler's paradise since it is home to a wide variety of amazing attractions, from temples to palaces to quaint museums. Booking your travel arrangements in advance is essential if you want to make the most of your time in Assam on vacation. You won't believe how beautiful and paradisiacal Assam is unless you see it for yourself. It's like another universe altogether, and every traveler worth their salt should see it at least once.

