India possess a diverse wildlife, and bird species are no exception. With its varied topography and climate, India provides an ideal environment for birds, making it a popular destination for birdwatchers and nature lovers. The country is home to over 1,300 bird species, including both resident and migratory birds. From the majestic peacock to the colorful kingfisher, India has a lot to offer in terms of birdlife, and bird sanctuaries are the perfect place to explore this beauty up close. In this article, we will take a look at the top three bird sanctuaries in India that you could this summer.
Importance of bird sanctuaries
Bird sanctuaries are protected areas where birds can thrive in their natural habitat without any disturbance. These areas are created to provide a safe haven for birds, especially migratory birds, where they can breed and raise their young ones. Bird sanctuaries are also essential for maintaining the ecological balance of an area. They play a crucial role in conserving bird species that are on the verge of extinction. Moreover, bird sanctuaries are a great place for birdwatchers and nature lovers to observe and learn about the behavior of different bird species in their natural habitat.
Top 3 Bird Sanctuaries in India
Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary
Also known as Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary is located in Rajasthan and is one of the most famous bird sanctuaries in India. The park is spread over an area of 29 square kilometers and is home to over 370 species of birds, including both resident and migratory birds. Some of the major bird species found here are the Siberian Crane, Pelican, Egret, and Kingfisher. The park also houses a variety of flora and fauna, making it an ideal place for nature lovers.
Chilika Lake Bird Sanctuary
Located in Orissa, Chilika Lake Bird Sanctuary is the largest brackish water lake in Asia and a popular destination for birdwatchers. The sanctuary covers an area of 1100 square kilometers and is home to over 160 species of birds. Some of the major bird species found here are Flamingos, Pelicans, and Kingfishers. Apart from birdwatching, visitors can also enjoy boating and fishing in the lake.
Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary
Located in Kerala, Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary is a must-visit destination for bird lovers. Spread over an area of 14 acres, the sanctuary is home to over 180 species of birds, including both resident and migratory birds. Some of the major bird species found here are the Siberian Stork, Egret, and Heron. Visitors can also enjoy a boat ride through the sanctuary and witness the beauty of the birds up close.
Best time to visit bird sanctuaries
The best time to visit bird sanctuaries in India is during the winter season, from November to February. During this time, migratory birds from different parts of the world flock to India in search of a warm and safe place to breed and raise their young ones. Birdwatchers and nature lovers can observe a wide variety of bird species during this time. However, some bird sanctuaries are open throughout the year, and visitors can enjoy birdwatching during any season.
Bird watching tips for beginners
Accommodations near bird sanctuaries
Most bird sanctuaries have accommodations nearby, ranging from budget to luxury hotels. Visitors can choose the type of accommodation that suits their needs and budget. Some bird sanctuaries also have campsites where visitors can enjoy a night under the stars and listen to the sounds of the birds.
India is a paradise for bird lovers, and bird sanctuaries are the perfect place to explore the beauty of these feathered wonders. From the majestic peacock to the colorful kingfisher, India has a lot to offer in terms of birdlife.
