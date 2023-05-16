English
Top 3 bird sanctuaries in India to visit this summer

May 16, 2023

The top three bird sanctuaries in India that you must visit are the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Chilika Lake Bird Sanctuary, and Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary.

India possess a diverse wildlife, and bird species are no exception. With its varied topography and climate, India provides an ideal environment for birds, making it a popular destination for birdwatchers and nature lovers. The country is home to over 1,300 bird species, including both resident and migratory birds. From the majestic peacock to the colorful kingfisher, India has a lot to offer in terms of birdlife, and bird sanctuaries are the perfect place to explore this beauty up close. In this article, we will take a look at the top three bird sanctuaries in India that you could this summer.

Importance of bird sanctuaries
Bird sanctuaries are protected areas where birds can thrive in their natural habitat without any disturbance. These areas are created to provide a safe haven for birds, especially migratory birds, where they can breed and raise their young ones. Bird sanctuaries are also essential for maintaining the ecological balance of an area. They play a crucial role in conserving bird species that are on the verge of extinction. Moreover, bird sanctuaries are a great place for birdwatchers and nature lovers to observe and learn about the behavior of different bird species in their natural habitat.
