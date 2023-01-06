One of Dubai's finest attractions for children is the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. A wide variety of marine life, including rare and exotic species such Sand Tiger Sharks, Goliath Groupers, and others, are on display at the aquarium. See exotic sea life and meet creatures like otter, king crocs, and more up close as you explore the aquarium and zoo.

Travellers from across the world flock to Dubai every year. This sparkling metropolis in the United Arab Emirates is a paradise for luxury travellers and architecture buffs, full of architectural wonders and wonderfully built structures. We've compiled a list of the top 10 Instagrammable spots in Dubai in case you're planning a trip there soon. Don't waste any more time packing and start clicking!

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Burj Khalifa stands at an impressive 829 meters, making it the world's tallest structure. At the building's peak, visitors may take in breathtaking vistas of Dubai's neon skyline. Take your time admiring the scenery, and don't forget to snap some photos to add to your intimidating Instagram feed!

Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah, a man-made island in the form of a palm tree, is home to a slew of five-star resorts, gourmet restaurants, exclusive communities, and extravagant celebrations. This stunning island is home to some of the world's finest lodging, dining, and entertainment options. While you're there, take pictures of the stunning architecture and the upscale eateries.

Burj Al Arab

The Burj Al Arab is a well-known landmark in Dubai. The hotel has earned a stellar reputation for its 5-star services, luxurious rooms, and exclusive beach. This hotel is well-liked by guests for its attractive design and structure. Get some great shots of this architectural wonder as it lights up the Dubai skyline at night.

It's the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

One of the finest things to do in Dubai with kids is to check out the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. A wide variety of marine life, including rare and exotic species such Sand Tiger Sharks, Goliath Groupers, and others, are on display at the aquarium. See exotic sea life and meet creatures like otter, king crocs, and more up close as you explore the aquarium and zoo.

Atlantis, The Palm

Dubai is home to a wide variety of hotels, but Atlantis is among the most well-known and luxurious. The resort has become renowned for its accommodations that look out into a gigantic aquarium housing 65,000 aquatic species, making it the ideal getaway for kids and couples alike. The hotel itself is housed in one of the numerous stunning structures that contribute to Dubai's breathtaking skyline. Get some great nighttime shots of this amazing structure or get a room here to have the best Instagram feed ever.

Dubai's Fountain

Located in Burj Khalifa lagoon in the heart of Downtown Dubai is the synchronized fountain system known as the Dubai Fountain. Your Instagram feed will get a much-needed boost from the combination of this dancing fountain performance and the stunning, glittering Dubai cityscape in the backdrop.

Marina Dubai

Luxury hotels, shopping centers, and residential colonies may all be found in Dubai's affluent Dubai Marina district. The area is well-known not just for JBR beach, but also for the many additional beaches of golden sand that run parallel to it. To really appreciate the beauty of this location, you must stroll along its pristine, sand-free beaches and gaze out at the brilliant blue of its sea.

Dubai's Miracle Garden

One of the coolest things to do in Dubai is to check out the Dubai Miracle Garden. This garden is the largest natural flower garden in the world, with 50 million blooms and 250 million plants. Come here to see the vibrant colors and fragrant aromas of rare and exotic flower species in their natural habitat.

Dubai's Garden Lights

The Dubai Garden Light is a park that focuses only on spectacular light shows. The combination of the stunning light art shows, gardens, and replicas of Dubai's most renowned buildings with live music is something you simply must not miss if you find yourself in Dubai. Take stunning photos here to post on Instagram to show off the breathtaking scenery.

A Frame in Dubai

The Dubai Frame building is widely regarded as a major tourist attraction in the city. This one-of-a-kind structure is an integral feature of the City skyline and is most stunning when photographed at night when its lights are sparkling. Take a picture of this one-of-a-kind structure and your Instagram followers will be in awe.