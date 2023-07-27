To embark on a journey to the Amazon in Peru, you need to embrace its mystical allure, from spiritual traditions to breathtaking cruises and budget-friendly escapades. Let the rainforest weave its magic as you create memories to last a lifetime.

Travellers visiting Peru often think of a tour of the Amazon forest as one of their most anticipated activities. However, planning a vacation to this vast and remote rainforest can be a bit challenging compared to other popular tourist attractions in Peru. To make your Amazon adventure truly unique, consider exploring the below alternatives.

Direction and options for getting there: Plan with care

Due to the vast landscape and relative inaccessibility of the Peruvian Amazon, careful planning of your itinerary is essential. When choosing your vacation spot, consider other travel plans. If you intend to spend most of your time in or near Cusco, opt for Manu National Park or Puerto Maldonado, as they are considerably closer than Iquitos.

Take time to ponder on how you want to spend your days in the Amazon and the activities you'd like to experience. Thankfully, most places in the region offer diverse infrastructure to accommodate both budget-conscious and affluent tourists, ensuring you'll find services that fit your needs.

Cruise down the Amazon River: A once-in-a-lifetime experience

Don't miss the opportunity to take a cruise down the majestic Amazon River. Embrace the vibrant colors of the jungle, encounter floating communities, and if you're lucky, spot some playful dolphins. There are several routes to choose from, ranging from large cargo ships to luxurious yachts with glass windows and excellent dining. The key is to get out on the water and enjoy the journey that suits you best.

Explore Kambo: An Ancient Amazonian Health Tradition

Kambo, a toxin produced by a poisonous frog, has become a popular Amazonian health practice. A shaman will apply the toxin to four spots on your skin through the fire, allowing your body to absorb it. While it may cause side effects like fever, nausea, vomiting, and swelling, proponents believe that the eventual revitalizing and healing effects outweigh the discomfort. Kambo is known to be used in treating migraines, chronic diseases, cancer, and depression in the Amazon.

Ayahuasca Experience: Seeking Spiritual Insights

Tourists seeking spiritual insights and experiences have been visiting rainforest communities like Iquitos in search of ayahuasca. This hallucinogenic beverage is prepared by boiling a vine and leaf together for many hours until it thickens. Numerous jungle retreats now offer housing, ayahuasca ceremonies, and experienced shamans. Be cautious in selecting your retreat and shaman to ensure credibility and safety. One well-known forest retreat is La Luna Del Amazonas, where you can consult a respected shaman.

Puerto Maldonado: Gateway to the Amazon

Accessible by flights from Lima and Cusco, Puerto Maldonado serves as a popular entry point to the Amazon. While most visitors stay at the resort, those seeking more adventure can book trips that explore the surrounding area, including Reserva Nacional Tambopata.

Budget-Friendly Adventure in the Middle Amazon

For budget-conscious backpackers seeking off-the-beaten-path experiences, the middle Amazon is ideal. Pucallpa, accessible by road, offers numerous cheap excursions and lodgings, making it a budget-friendly destination.

Explore Lago Yarinacocha and Rio Ucayali by hiring a boat from Yarinacocha docks. Experience indigenous settlements and remote wilderness on a day trip or a multi-day journey. Budget around $35 each day for a multi-day excursion, covering expenses like food, camping equipment, and gas.

An Adventurous Journey

For the truly daring, travelling deep into the Amazon offers an authentic and adventurous experience. While lacking in wildlife sightings, this budget-friendly option allows you to immerse yourself in daily life, living with locals in the heart of the rainforest.