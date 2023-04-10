To mark 50 years of 'Project Tiger', Primie Minister Modi recently visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. You must have seen dashing pictures of the PM with a camera, a hat and much-needed sunglasses for the April sun in Karnataka. The significant rise in the absolute number of tigers from 2006 to date is commendable, but much more cen be done to tigers. Nevertheless, while most news channels captured Modi's visit to the Bandipur National Park before, here's all you need to know about the tiger reserve and how you can make the most during a visist.

Bandipur tiger reserve

is one of India's top 10 national parks and for good reason. it's gorgeous and is a home to a large number of tigers.

Bandipur National Park, one of India's most well-known Tiger reserves for tiger sightings, spans an expansive 880 square kilometers and was developed by the expansion of the Venugopal Wildlife Park, established in 1931 by the Mysore Maharajas. One of the last safe havens for Asiatic wild elephants, Bandipur is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve in the Chamarajanagar district and borders the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka to the north-west, the Madumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu to the south, and the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary to the south-west.

The park is home to a wide range of plant and animal life, with habitats ranging from dry to wet deciduous woods, as well as shrublands. Bandipur's varied ecosystems provide a home for a vast variety of species.

The Kabini River flows north and the Moyar River flows south, creating a natural border for the park. The park is traversed by the Nugu River. The park's highest peak may be found on Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta Hill. Bandipur has the regular wet and dry seasons of a tropical region. Beginning in early March, the dry and hot weather often continues until the monsoon rains arrive in June.

Taking in the sights of the Bandipur forest from the safety of a safari vehicle is a wonderful adventure. Located on the Mysore–Ooty highway, this national park is a great place to go out into the wilderness.

History of the place:

Bandipur National Park has a rich history, dating back to when it served as a hunting preserve for the kings of the neighboring state of Mysore. Venugopala Wildlife Park was founded in 1931 by the maharaja of Mysore. Originally covering just 90 square kilometers, Venugopala Wildlife Park was enlarged to include an additional 800 square kilometers in 1973 when it was renamed Bandipur Tiger Reserve as part of Project Tiger.

Flora and Fauna Of Bandipur Tiger Reserve:

Bandipur Tiger Reserve is home to a wide range of plant and animal life because to its varied ecosystems. A broad variety of creatures are able to thrive because to the abundance of habitat types. teak, rosewood, sandalwood, and several types of bamboo are only few of the timber trees that thrive here. The Indian gooseberry, kadam tree, and golden shower tree are just a few of the famous blooming and fruiting plants and shrubs found in the area.

Animals including Indian elephants, gaurs, tigers, sloth bears, muggers, mugger crocodiles, Indian rock pythons, four-horned antelopes, jackals, and dholes all call Bandipur home. While driving on public roads, it is not uncommon to see chital, grey langurs, Indian giant squirrels, and elephants.

Bandipur is home to approximately 200 different bird species, the most common of which is the peafowl. Other typical winter birds include kingfishers, ospreys, and a plethora of raptors such as honey buzzards, red-headed vultures, Indian vultures, flowerpeckers, hoopoes, Indian rollers, brown fish owls, crested serpent eagles, changeable hawk-eagles, bee-eaters, and many more. The Indian chameleon, Indian pond terrapin, agamids, and flying lizards are just a few of the reptile species found in India.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Statistics: From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night, the Mysore-Ooty highway route that passes through Bandipur forest will be blocked. at addition to the safari, there are many things to do at Bandipur, such as nature hikes, birdwatching, stargazing, and even a visit to a lantana furniture factory. Bandipur National Park is located in the Western Ghats, inside the Nilgiri Biosphere. There are more than 382 tigers in this area, making it the world's biggest concentration of wild tigers.

Bandipur Offers Several Varieties of Safari:

Private Gypsy

First, there's the private jeep safari, in which a group of six may ride in an open Bolero.(no-sharing). If a client selects this service, WildTrails will pair them with one of their own trained tiger trackers. The hotel may arrange you a pick-up and drop-off service.

1. Shared Gypsy

Second, you may go on a shared jeep safari, which involves riding in an open gypsy with up to five other people. Instead of a skilled tiger tracker, the forest service will provide a guide. Unfortunately, escorting the guest out of the hotel is not an option.

2. Canter Safari

Safari on a canter, which can carry up to 20 people, is the third option. The forest service will provide a guide rather than a tiger specialist tracker. Unfortunately, escorting the guest out of the hotel is not an option.

The safari permit cannot be obtained without first booking a room at Bandipur Safari Lodge.

Bandipur's safari times are 6 AM in the morning and 3 PM in the afternoon. The total time spent in the car will be three hours.

Bandipur National Park's Distinct Regions and Entrances:

The woodland area is split up into 11 sections:

Gundre

N Begur

Moliyur

Ainurmarigudi

Moolehole

Hediyala

Omkar

Maddur

Gopalswamy Betta

Bandipur

Kundakere

Only in the Bandipur region of Bandipur National Park is a safari experience available to visitors. The government, however, has plans to expand the park's buffer zone to improve wildlife observations in the Bandipur sub-area.

Optimal weather for seeing the phenomenon occurs throughout the humid months of March through May. Avoid traveling to Bandipur between June and October, since this is the wet season. The best season for bird viewing is between November and February, when temperatures are mild and precipitation is minimal. Access to Bandipur's protected forest will be available year-round.

Bandipur sightings in recent times:

Bandipur's and, of course, all other national parks' and tiger reserves' daily sighting reports are available here. You may use our compiled data on all animals, birds, and reptiles across all these parks to make an informed decision about which park and which zone to visit by using our "historic and predictive sighting index numbers" (e.g., the Tiger Sighting Index).

Locating Bandipur

Bandipur is best experienced by traveling from Mysore to Ooty through the Bandipur and Mudumalai forests. As you go from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, you'll notice that a tiny mountain river separates the two states, and that the forest's name changes from Bandipur in Karnataka to Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu.

The closest major airport is in Bangalore, 255 kilometers from the park. The closest airport, in Coimbatore, is just 84 kilometers distant from the park.

Mysore, about 80 kilometers away, is the closest train station.

It is possible to take a bus to Bandipur from any major city in Karnataka or Tamil Nadu. The highway that goes around Mysore is six lanes wide. Most people choose with this option.

Approximate Travel Time between Major Metropolises:

Bangalore is 213 kilometers away.

Mysore is 73 kilometers away.

Coimbatore is 126 kilometers away.

Why in news?

On April 9, 2023, as part of events commemorating 50 years of "Project Tiger," Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a "safari" at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

After visiting Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Mysuru that the total number of tigers in India had climbed to 3,167 from 2,967. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, Modi announced the formation of the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA), the publication of "Amrit kaal ka vision for tiger conservation," and the minting of a commemorative coin. In addition to saving tigers, India has also made it easier for them to survive in the wild. Modi has declared that the success of "Project Tiger" should be a source of pride for not only India, but the whole globe.

The Prime Minister went on a safari in the Tiger Reserve, covering roughly 20 kilometers in an open vehicle, and he tweeted a few photos from the trip. He sported a cap and was seen with binoculars in his hands.

Bandipur National Park covers an area of 874.20 sq. km and was formerly known as Venugopala Wildlife Park, which was established by a government notification on February 19, 1941. The park was expanded in 1985 and given its current name.

In 1973, 'Project Tiger' took control of this nature preserve. The original reserve had a total area of 880.02 sq km before expansion. Bandipur Tiger Reserve now protects a total area of 912.04 sq. km.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister visited the Theppakadu elephant camp to feed the animals. The Prime Minister met with mahouts and kavadis at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Additionally, he spoke with the field directors of the top-performing tiger reserves in the most recent cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation.