Tiger Trails: A journey through Namdapha National Park

Namdapha National Park, located in Arunachal Pradesh, is a hidden gem where animal enthusiasts can spot tiger, clouded leopards, snow leopards, and the Asian leopard cats. The park is known for its diverse flora and fauna, with over 150 species of trees, 425 species of birds, and 96 species of mammals

The park is also home to several unique species, including the endangered Hoolock Gibbon and the Namdapha Flying Squirrel. In this blog post, we will take you on a journey through the park, sharing tips and highlights along the way. Whether you're planning a visit to Arunachal Pradesh or just looking to learn more about this incredible place, this article is perfect for you.

1. Introduction to Namdapha National Park

Namdapha National Park is a hidden gem located in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh in India. The park is tucked away in the Eastern Himalayas and is the only park in India that is home to four big cats - the Bengal tiger, clouded leopard, snow leopard, and the Asian leopard cat. The park is also known for its diverse flora and fauna, with over 150 species of trees, 425 species of birds, and 96 species of mammals.

The park is spread over 1,985 square kilometers and is a biodiversity hotspot, with species that are not found anywhere else in the world. The park is also home to various tribes, including the Lisu, Tangsa, and Singpho, who have been living in harmony with nature for generations.

Namdapha National Park is a haven for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. The park offers various trekking trails, including the famous Tiger Trail, which takes you deep into the forest and gives you a chance to spot the majestic Bengal tiger in its natural habitat. The park also offers river rafting and fishing in the Noa Dihing river, which flows through the park.

How to reach Namdapha National Park

Getting to Namdapha National Park may not be the easiest task, but it's definitely worth the journey. The nearest airport is in Dibrugarh, Assam, which is about 160 km away. From there, you can take a taxi or bus to Miao, which is the nearest town to the park. The drive from Dibrugarh to Miao takes around 5-6 hours and offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and forests.

Once you reach Miao, there are a few options for accommodations. The Forest Department has guesthouses in Miao and nearby Deban, which is the entry point to the park. These guesthouses are basic but comfortable, with clean bedding and attached bathrooms. However, they tend to get booked up quickly, especially during peak season (November to April). So, it's best to make a reservation in advance.

Another option is to stay in the nearby villages of Vijaynagar or Gandhigram. These villages have a few homestays and lodges that offer a more authentic experience of the local culture and way of life. The homestays are run by local families who provide basic but clean accommodations and delicious home-cooked meals.

For those who want a more luxurious experience, there are a few eco-resorts located near the park. These resorts offer comfortable cottages, delicious food, and a range of activities such as birdwatching, trekking, and cultural tours. However, they tend to be quite expensive and may not be suitable for budget travelers.

Overall, there are plenty of options for accommodations near Namdapha National Park, ranging from basic guesthouses to luxurious eco-resorts. It's important to book in advance and choose a place that suits your budget and preferences.

3. How to plan your visit

Planning your Tiger Trail adventure in Namdapha National Park requires some careful consideration. Here are a few tips to help you plan your trip:

1. Decide on the best time to go: The climate in Namdapha National Park can be harsh at times. The best time to visit is between November and March when the weather is milder and the park is open for visitors. Avoid visiting during monsoon season as the park is closed during this time due to landslides and other natural hazards.

Highlights of a tour of Namdapha National Park

The Tiger Trail trek through Namdapha National Park is an incredible journey that takes you through some of the most beautiful and diverse landscapes in India. Here are some of the highlights you won't want to miss:

1. Wildlife sightings - The park is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, clouded leopards, Asiatic black bears, and many species of primates. Keep your eyes peeled for these magnificent creatures as you trek through the jungle.

2. Birdwatching - Namdapha is a paradise for birdwatchers, with over 400 species of birds recorded in the park. Some of the most notable species include the white-winged wood duck, the great hornbill, and the beautiful nuthatch.

3. Camping under the stars - Spend your nights in the heart of the jungle, camping under the stars and listening to the sounds of the forest at night. The campsites are basic but comfortable, and the experience of sleeping in the wilderness is unforgettable.

4. River crossings - The trek involves several river crossings, which can be challenging but also exhilarating. The rivers are crystal clear and offer a refreshing break from the heat of the jungle.

5. Meeting local tribes - The trek takes you through the traditional lands of the Lisu and Tangsa tribes, who have lived in the area for centuries. Meeting these friendly people and learning about their way of life is a highlight of the trek.