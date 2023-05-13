English
Tiger Trails: A journey through Namdapha National Park

Tiger Trails: A journey through Namdapha National Park
May 13, 2023

Namdapha National Park, located in Arunachal Pradesh, is a hidden gem where animal enthusiasts can spot tiger, clouded leopards, snow leopards, and the Asian leopard cats. The park is known for its diverse flora and fauna, with over 150 species of trees, 425 species of birds, and 96 species of mammals

Namdapha National Park in India is a true gem for any wildlife enthusiast or nature lover. It's a place where you can experience the thrill of seeing tigers, leopards, clouded leopards, and other rare animals in their natural habitat. The park is home to over 400 bird species and more than 150 mammals, making it one of the best places in the world for wildlife spotting.

The park is also home to several unique species, including the endangered Hoolock Gibbon and the Namdapha Flying Squirrel. In this blog post, we will take you on a journey through the park, sharing tips and highlights along the way. Whether you're planning a visit to Arunachal Pradesh or just looking to learn more about this incredible place, this article is perfect for you.
1. Introduction to Namdapha National Park
Namdapha National Park is a hidden gem located in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh in India. The park is tucked away in the Eastern Himalayas and is the only park in India that is home to four big cats - the Bengal tiger, clouded leopard, snow leopard, and the Asian leopard cat. The park is also known for its diverse flora and fauna, with over 150 species of trees, 425 species of birds, and 96 species of mammals.
