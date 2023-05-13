Tiger Trails: A journey through Namdapha National Park

Namdapha National Park, located in Arunachal Pradesh, is a hidden gem where animal enthusiasts can spot tiger, clouded leopards, snow leopards, and the Asian leopard cats. The park is known for its diverse flora and fauna, with over 150 species of trees, 425 species of birds, and 96 species of mammals

The park is also home to several unique species, including the endangered Hoolock Gibbon and the Namdapha Flying Squirrel. In this blog post, we will take you on a journey through the park, sharing tips and highlights along the way. Whether you're planning a visit to Arunachal Pradesh or just looking to learn more about this incredible place, this article is perfect for you.

1. Introduction to Namdapha National Park

Namdapha National Park is a hidden gem located in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh in India. The park is tucked away in the Eastern Himalayas and is the only park in India that is home to four big cats - the Bengal tiger, clouded leopard, snow leopard, and the Asian leopard cat. The park is also known for its diverse flora and fauna, with over 150 species of trees, 425 species of birds, and 96 species of mammals.