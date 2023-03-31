Tiger trails: A guide to visiting Jim Corbett National Park

If your an animal lover and love nature, the Jim Corbett National Park is one destination you must not miss. Predators like the Bengal tiger, leopard, jungle cat, fisher cat, and leopards make up bulk of the wildlife here. The Indian elephant, bison, and Himalayan black bear are also significant residents of the area.

Jim Corbett National Park, established in 1936, has the most tigers in any national park in the world. The park's rich biodiversity makes it an excellent location for excursions. Animals such as the Royal Bengal Tiger, deer, Indian hog deer, sambar deer, otters, Asian black bears, sloth bears, and sloths can all be seen in the area.

There are Sal bushes and over 600 other vegetation types in the area. Rare birds like the hornbill and white-backed vulture are just two of the hundreds of avian species found here. Within the park's Ramganga river you can find a wide variety of aquatic life, including the Golden Oriole, Pallas Fish Eagle, Indian Pitta, and a variety of snakes including Alligators, Crocodiles, and King Cobras.

As a result of these natural endowments, the park is a popular destination for a wide variety of exciting pursuits. If you want to experience everything, this area has to offer, you should set aside at least two days.

Elephant Safari: One of the most thrilling and enjoyable forms of recreation is an elephant excursion in Jim Corbett. An elephant tour is one of the most popular ways to explore the park because it brings you in direct contact with the jungle's intriguing appeal and its residents, as well as to remote areas that are difficult, if not impossible, to reach in jeeps or open canters.

Furthermore, these excursions guarantee an ideal eco-tour within the park, which aids the park's preservation efforts. Visitors can expect the highest level of safety, enjoyment, and exhilaration during elephant excursions because they are led by highly skilled mahouts.

Timing:

Summer and winter elephant excursions take place at the same time each day, from 6 am to 8 am and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Bijrani and Dhikala are two of the most visited areas for elephant safaris.

Canter Safari: Center excursions are another thrilling way to explore the depths of Jim Corbett Park's wildness, and they are led and run solely by the park's forest officials. Open-roof canters with space for 16-18 people are typically used for this purpose, and they run twice a day.

Canter excursions are the best method to see animals on vacation with a big gathering of people. Due to the high level of protection provided by the cars, tourists of all ages can enjoy these excursions; however, those under the age of 18 must be escorted by an adult.

The average tour lasts about 5 hours and visits several prime locations known for animal sightings; travelers enjoy an up-close encounter with nature thanks to the open-air nature of the vehicles. You should plan ahead for the expedition because there is a limit of 4 canters at a time.

Timing:

The first excursion group leaves at 05.30 am in the summer, when visibility is at its best, and stays out until 12.30 midday. After that, the next group begins at 12.20 pm and ends at 6.30 pm.

During the winter, safaris typically open at 6 am and end at 11 am. Canters are permitted back into the woods only between 11 am and 4 pm. Canter excursions are only permitted in Dhikala Zone, which is one of the four protected zones.

Jeep Safari : The Jeep adventure is the most well-liked way to experience Jim Corbett Park's many adventure choices. These excursions are offered twice daily in a group of 25-30 jeeps at a time, and are permitted in all park boundary zones. These vehicles are more compact than the canters, so you can reach some key locations that the larger vehicles can't reach. Despite their diminutive stature, these parks guarantee a thrilling and fascinating tour through the forest or among the park's animals.

Exciting park excursions, complete with vehicle adventures, are also available. One of the most visited areas for 4×4 excursions is the Sitabani Buffer Zone, which is outside of the park's suggested buffer zones. Because of its peace and quiet, Sitabani is a popular destination for those looking to unwind in the great outdoors.

Timing:

In the summer, vehicle excursions begin at around 06:00 and last until 09:00, the same hours as the canter safaris. Jeeps can enter the forest again between 3 and 6 o'clock in the evening.

In the winter, when vision is poor, the first group of jeeps are only permitted between 7 and 10 am. After that, another group begins at around 2 pm and works until 5 pm.

Jeep excursions are permitted in all four designated areas of the park. It's possible that the Forest Permit limits the total number of jeeps permitted.

Flora: The park is home to a wide variety of plant and animal life due to its varied topography, which includes the rushing Ramganga River and several mountain ranges and plateaus. The park's substantial animal population is supported by the wealth of water bodies and the favorable weather conditions, which in turn support the development and cultivation of various kinds of plant species.

The park is home to a wide variety of plant life, including blooming plants like rare orchids, dodder, bright red flowers, and many others, as well as non-flowering plants like ferns, lichens, and mosses. Climbing trees like melletia auriculata, crypotepris buchanani, and porana paniculata are abundant in the area. Kansi, baib, tiger grass, khus khus, cyanthia, drymaria diandra, bhilmora, euphorbia hirta, clover, and many other grasses and plants are available.

The park also features abundant populations of various species of bushes and bamboo plants. On the other hand, the park is home to numerous tree species, including the chir pine, date palm, kanju, jamun, aamla, banj oak, semal, maddar, kanchnaar, and dhak.

Fauna: Predators like the Bengal tiger, leopard, jungle cat, fisher cat, and leopard cat make up the bulk of the wildlife of Jim Corbett National Park. The Indian elephant, bison, and Himalayan black bear are also significant residents of the area. Large populations of other animal species, such as the barking deer, sambar deer, hog deer, chital, sloth, Indian grey mongoose, otters, yellow neck martens, and Himalayan gorals, can also be found here.

The area is home to a wide variety of birds. To date, 586 distinct species have been spotted in the area. Parakeets, crested snake eagles, bee-eaters, tawny fish owls, red jungle fowls, and many other migrant and native species fall into this category.

The park is home to numerous species of snakes, animals, and fish, including the Indian python, crocodile, and gharial.