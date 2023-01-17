Beyond the party haven that Goa is well known for there is a secluded, quaint beach town, which is still so nascent. A virgin territory not yet swarmed with the madness of bachelor parties and drunken tripping. Its time to explore the Goa in a totally different way.

Lying in the Konkan belt, Goa is a gem of the Western ghats. With so much to offer- this is a tourist favourite across every niche. Partying by the beach, snacking at shacks and drunk dancing the night away on the sandy shores are mandates for any trip to Goa. But beyond this party haven – lies a secluded quaint beach town of goa, which is still so nascent. A virgin territory not yet swarmed with the madness of bachelor parties and drunken tripping. Its time to explore the Good Old Goa – in a totally different way.

Experiencing the eco-life

The sea is overrated. It's time to uncover what else Goa has to offer. Amid the mangroves and lagoons, here's your chance to be one with nature. Away from the touristy lands of Baga, Anjuna, Assagao near Cola beach lies a haven that's still so virgin and godly. Resorts nestled here offer you an unadulterated experience of being one with nature. Living under thatched roofs with the view of the lush forests and the dense mangroves. You could actually walk out of your little den and go out kayaking, spotting crocodiles and catching crabs. From rustic, tree huts to ornately decorated resorts, there are plenty of options for a comfortable stay. You don't need man made swimming pools here, these stays are in such close proximity to the backwaters that you could actually plunge into the lagoon for a swim. You could go fishing and get a fresh catch served as your next meal.

Treat yourself to a traditional Portuguese indulgence

Portuguese colonisers arrived in Goa over 500 years ago and have left their unique imprint in Goa, which can still be experienced here. Fountainhas is one such beautiful district full of Portuguese houses and tiny lanes dotted with quaint bakeries and cafés that will give you the taste of delectable Portuguese cuisine. Chicken Cafreal, Pork Vindaloo, Chicken Xacuti, Goan Feijoada , Squid Rechado, Prawn sorpotel are some of the Portuguese influenced goan delicacies that you shouldn’t miss- once you are here.

Feel the Cappadocia vibes

Up in the air on a hot air balloon above all the worldly worries making post-card like memories -- this isn't a visual of Cappadocia. This is Assolda in Goa. You can now live this dream by catching these Dreamy Balloon flights while watching the sea shores far below. This experience is sure to mesmerise you. These balloon safari flights are being operated by multiple agencies across Assolda and promise you the most surreal panoramic views of the world below.

Experience kink of rope bondage

An ancient Japanese art -- Shibari, that helps you understand the vulnerability of your body and it's innate desires. In form this practice would definitely remind you of the world that Mr Grey introduced us to. Apart from being an exercise and a meditative practice, this is also being used as a method of growing intimacy with your partner. It is also called Kinbaku and involves creation of intricate knots and putting restraint on the body to understand its threshold. For couples looking for to spice up their love life, this experience gives you avenues to try out your kinky fantasies of bondage that you had always wanted to experiment but in a guided way using “safe words/safe signals,” to convey your desire to not go beyond your limit. Balancing with ropes and experiencing the thin line between comfort and discomfort. Arambol and Ashwem beach are a home to such one-of-a-kind workshops conducted by Trained Bondage experts travelling from across the world.

Sail away to Bat Island

Away from the mainland, in South Goa lies a beautiful holiday island called Bat Island, also known as Grand island. This is around a kilometer away from Vasco Da Gama Beach . One could rent a cycle and go wheeling through quaint island life. Surrounded by water, away from the commercial madness- this is a home for all those who want to experience slow and peaceful island living. Dolphin spotting, snorkelling, fishing are some fun activities this sleepy island village promises you.

Indulge in a delectable fish thali

Ditch the fine dines and experience the authentic Goan flavours and bite into a taste of the Goan life as you explore the lunch homes across the town. These will probably have a long queue and you would have to wait to find a tiny little spot- but the meal will surely give your taste buds and experience that’s worth the wait. This would surely be one of the most pocket friendly meals of your travel, Kingfish Masala, Prawn Rawa fry, prawn balchao- are some local specialities that are a must try for every sea food lover.

A date on the river cruise

Enjoy a picturesque sunset followed by a candle light dinner with your lover as you enjoy a surreal evening cruising on the beautiful turquoise waters of the Mandori river. A night made of delicious food and conversations with the sound of the serenading water– is sure to be one of the most romantic getaways in your goa trip

Check in to a Goan party hostel

No other city welcomes party animals as Goa does. There’s something here for every pocket size . If you are bored of the luxurious resorts and hotel stays and want to try something offbeat to get a flavour of the local vibe- check into a youth hostel for a night. Apart from finding your ecosystem here - be assured of creating the most memorable nights of the trip here. Meeting travellers from across the globe and creating friendships that you are sure to take back with you. With their bright and vibrant neon decor, pool bars, in house DJs , jukeboxes, board game rooms, movie night and jam sessions.. these Youth hostels are truly an experience that should make to your Goa bucketlist

Ready for a game of luck

How could a trip to Goa be complete without a wild night at the Goan casinos. Panaji’s casinos – are a true gamers delight. These casinos await you for a night full of entertainment and are a patradise for those who wish to try your luck at winning big money. Some of the top casinos in Goa could check out are Casino Pride, Casino Palms, Casino Peal, Majestic Pride Casino,Big Daddy casino and Deltin Royale.

Fly dining in Goa

A one-of-a-kind experience of dining with your loved ones- while being suspended at a height of more than 150 ft- giving you the view of the whole city. This can be experienced in Bambolim, Goa , as a giant crane lifts you up and gives you a dining experience of a life time. Feel your heart racing as you watch over the world below. This unreal experience- gets even better as you – sip on drinks and indulge in some delectable while hanging in the air.

Who would say no to a yacht party?

Feel the bad boy billionaire vibes as you sail away into the world of luxury on your Premium Party Yatch. Available on an hourly rental- experience the best-in-class hospitality as you sail over the waters and catch the most jaw dropping glimpses of the Arabian sea. Sunbathe on the Yacht deck, pop open a celebratory bottle with your friends or just feel the breeze fluttering through your hair – as you embark on your private yacht tour.