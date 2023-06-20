The ultimate travel guide for a holiday in Vietnam: Go solo or with your girl gang

This hidden gem in Southeast Asia is one destination that you must visit with family to enjoy a great time. On thing we can assure that you won't be be disappointed and would want to make Vietnam an annual holiday ritual.

Vietnam is an extremely captivating holiday destination that combines natural beauty, cultural heritage and historical sites that will leave you wondering, why didn't you travel to this hid gem in Southeast Asia earlier. As they say it's never too late and if you're planning to venture out on a solo holiday or want to enjoy an awesome break with your friends, then we recommend you try Vietnam. CNBCTV18's Zenia Baria, travelled to Vietnam with her friends, and reminisces her sojourn. She recalls the experience as awe-inspiring.

Here's a look at the exhaustive planning she and her friends undertook. How much they spent and what did they do on their 6 days, 5 nights tour.

A stereotypical trip to Vietnam features the likes of Ho Chi Minh City, Hai An, Ba Na Hills, and Da Nang. However, the five friends decided to explore destinations like Hanoi, Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh.

Let's delve some of the most intriguing things to do and see in Vietnam. From kayaking to hiking to shopping and much more

Reaching Vietnam:

Taking off from Mumbai to Noi Bai International Airport

We set foot at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi after a seven-hour journey from Mumbai, with a two-hour layover in Kolkata. Flights operated by major international airlines, such as Indigo, AirAsia, Lufthansa and others, land here. Airfares are pocket-friendly and begin from roughly Rs 23,000 if booked in advance. There are direct four-hour flights to Vietnam from Mumbai, But we opted for a connecting flight via Kolkata.

Stay

We stayed at the Ha Noi Calido Hotel for Vietnamese dong 4,53,600, or about Rs 1,593, per night.

Day 1 and 2

Indulging in Hanoi nightlife

Who said one can experience a buzzing night life in Chi Minh City only?

The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi boasts a dynamic nocturnal culture, with a variety of events for tourists to enjoy. While it may not be as busy as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi has enough to offer once the sun goes down.

Visit The Old Quarter

This is the epicentre of Hanoi's nightlife. In the evenings, the small alleyways come alive with crowded night markets, street food sellers, and lively pubs. Ta Hien Street better known as "Beer Street", is a popular area for locals and tourists to socialise and savour some inexpensive beer.

Rooftop Bars

At night, Hanoi's skyline provides a distinct viewpoint, and rooftop bars are a great opportunity to take in the city's sights. Skyline Hanoi, Summit Lounge, and 1900 Le Theatre Rooftop Bar are all popular places to unwind, drink cocktails, and soak in the panoramic views of the city.

Night Markets

Hanoi's night markets, such as the Hang Dao Night Market and the Dong Xuan Night Market, are melting pots where you can buy souvenirs, sample local street cuisine, and mix in the lively atmosphere.

For the foodies

If you're on a holiday, you absolutely must pamper your taste buds . Whether you are a food-lover or not, gorging on local food is one of the tastiest things to do in Vietnam. And the experience is enhanced by the delectable pho and scalding hot Vietnamese coffee.

Vietnamese food is famous across the world for its fresh ingredients and robust flavours. Food lovers will find an endless array of delicious dishes to try, such as spring rolls, bánh xèo (Vietnamese crepes), at the famous street food stalls that offer pho (noodle soup) and banh mi (baguette sandwiches).

Bun cha is a famous Vietnamese dish that originated in Hanoi and has now spread around the world. It's a tasty and filling dish with grilled pork, rice noodles, fresh herbs, and a dip.

Pho, quintessentially Vietnamese, consists of rice noodles, broth, herbs, veggies, and meat. To get the most genuine and exquisite taste, order pho at one of Vietnam's well-known restaurants. The traditional way of eating pho is to have it for breakfast. The local coffee is a must-have. Snake Wine (made from Cobra) and Scorpion Rice Wine are cocktails for individuals who enjoy experimenting with cuisine. These beverages, despite their deadly names, are not only edible and harmless, but are also extremely good for one's health.

Banh mi is a baguette sandwich popular the world around. It's a mix of Vietnamese and French cuisines that pays homage to Vietnam's colonial heritage. The title "banh mi” means "bread" in Vietnamese, alluding to the French baguette used as the sandwich's basis.

Banh xeo, which translates to "sizzling cake" in English, is another popular Vietnamese dish. It is a savoury pancake, or a pancake prepared from rice-flour batter that is loaded with a variety of ingredients and is often served with fresh herbs and dip.

Shopping

Hanoi has its famous Night Market on Weekend Walking Street. The walkways surrounding Hoan Kiem Lake are transformed into a lively night market every weekend. Its ambience is full of life and the diverse assortment of things such as apparel, accessories, souvenirs, and street food are a sensory delight. It's a favourite hangout for both residents and tourists and it is budget friendly.

Hanoi is famous for its silk products, and there are numerous silk shops and tailors where you can get custom-made clothing. These shops offer a variety of silk fabrics and can create traditional Vietnamese ao dai dresses, suits, dresses, and more.

We ended our day with a good night's sleep and rise early for our cruise to Ha long Bay.

Day 3

Ha Long Bay Cruise

Our next stop was Ha long Bay cruise, and we were informed a day earlier that the cruise we had initially booked was cancelled and instead, we were upgraded to a luxury cruise. Hosted by Aspira Cruises, the cruise costs around Rs 15,000, per night. Our travel guide, Bobby, arrived at the hotel at 8 am to pick us up for the cruise.

En route, we made a pit stop at a Pearl Farm. Yes, pearls are also found in abundance, given Vietnam's lengthy coastline.

Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its spectacular natural beauty — the landscape is replete with limestone islets and green waterways.

As for the cruise itself, it has well-appointed cabins with modern amenities, and either private balconies or large windows to enjoy scenic views.

Ha long Bay, often known as the 'descending dragons', is dotted with lush green islands. Breathtaking views among other exciting activities for tourists like sailing and kayaking in the bay area, fishing and a cooking class is something we experienced first hand, followed by an overnight stay. The cruise incorporated a mini swimming pool on the deck where we could relax and unwind.

Day 4 & 5

Tour of Ninh Binh

Ninh Binh is a province in northern Vietnam often referred to as "Ha long Bay on land". Ninh Binh offers visitors a unique and picturesque experience.

Our guide helped us organise a five-hour luxury bus ride to Ninh Binh from Ha long Bay harbour that cost Rs 4,000. We reached Ninh Binh in the evening and decided to try out the local food close to our hotel Tam Coc Banana Bungalow, where we paid Rs 4,785, per night. We rented scooters at affordable prices and decided to explore the island.

We rode to the night market where locals sell various items such as lanterns. These markets often come alive with colourful decorations and lights, offering a lively and bustling atmosphere.

Day 6

We woke up early the next day and headed to Mua Cave, which is a sunrise point. Mua Cave offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and the karst landscape. To reach the viewpoint, visitors need to climb a steep staircase of about 500 steps. The effort is rewarded with a stunning view — a personal favourite. Post the hike, we decided to pamper ourselves with a much-needed massage

Overall for the 6 days, 5 nights trip, they spent around Rs 60,000 per person. But believe us, the trip was worth it. The country is extremely safe for solo women travellers, offers a refreshing change from the hustle and bustle of routine life and will compel you to travel again to this amazing country.