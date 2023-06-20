CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsdestinations NewsThe ultimate travel guide for a holiday in Vietnam: Go solo or with your girl gang

The ultimate travel guide for a holiday in Vietnam: Go solo or with your girl gang

The ultimate travel guide for a holiday in Vietnam: Go solo or with your girl gang
Read Time7 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Zenia Baria  Jun 20, 2023 12:47:05 PM IST (Updated)

This hidden gem in Southeast Asia is one destination that you must visit with family to enjoy a great time. On thing we can assure that you won't be be disappointed and would want to make Vietnam an annual holiday ritual.

Vietnam is an extremely captivating holiday destination that combines natural beauty, cultural heritage and historical sites that will leave you wondering, why didn't you travel to this hid gem in Southeast Asia earlier. As they say it's never too late and if you're planning to venture out on a solo holiday or want to enjoy an awesome break with your friends, then we recommend you try Vietnam. CNBCTV18's Zenia Baria, travelled to Vietnam with her friends, and reminisces her sojourn. She recalls the experience as awe-inspiring.

Here's a look at the exhaustive planning she and her friends undertook. How much they spent and what did they do on their 6 days, 5 nights tour.
A stereotypical trip to Vietnam features the likes of Ho Chi Minh City, Hai An, Ba Na Hills, and Da Nang. However, the five friends decided to explore destinations like Hanoi, Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X