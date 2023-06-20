The ultimate travel guide for a holiday in Vietnam: Go solo or with your girl gang

This hidden gem in Southeast Asia is one destination that you must visit with family to enjoy a great time. On thing we can assure that you won't be be disappointed and would want to make Vietnam an annual holiday ritual.

Vietnam is an extremely captivating holiday destination that combines natural beauty, cultural heritage and historical sites that will leave you wondering, why didn't you travel to this hid gem in Southeast Asia earlier. As they say it's never too late and if you're planning to venture out on a solo holiday or want to enjoy an awesome break with your friends, then we recommend you try Vietnam. CNBCTV18's Zenia Baria, travelled to Vietnam with her friends, and reminisces her sojourn. She recalls the experience as awe-inspiring.

Here's a look at the exhaustive planning she and her friends undertook. How much they spent and what did they do on their 6 days, 5 nights tour.

A stereotypical trip to Vietnam features the likes of Ho Chi Minh City, Hai An, Ba Na Hills, and Da Nang. However, the five friends decided to explore destinations like Hanoi, Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh.