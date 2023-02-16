The ultimate The Office pilgrimage: A guide to the best fan destinations

Scranton, The Electric City Sign, The Dunder Mifflin Building, and The Scranton Cultural Center are just a few of the best places to visit if you're a fan of The Office. Whether you're interested in exploring the city of Scranton, visiting iconic locations from the show, or participating in fan-friendly events, there's something for everyone.

The Office is a beloved American sitcom that ran from 2005 to 2013 and remains one of the most popular and widely quoted TV shows of all time. The show is set in the fictional Dunder Mifflin paper company located in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and its characters, storylines, and settings have become iconic in pop culture. If you're a fan of The Office, you may be interested in visiting some of the real-life locations that were featured in the show. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best places to visit if you're a fan of The Office.

Scranton, Pennsylvania -

The city of Scranton serves as the setting for The Office and is home to many of the show's memorable locations, including the fictional Dunder Mifflin office building. Scranton is a charming city that offers a rich history, beautiful parks, and a variety of cultural attractions. Visitors can take a tour of the city and visit the locations where the show was filmed, including the Steamtown National Historic Site, Nay Aug Park, and the Scranton Cultural Center.

The Dunder Mifflin Building - The building that served as the exterior for the Dunder Mifflin office in The Office is located in Scranton and is a popular destination for fans of the show. Visitors can take photos and admire the building's architecture, and even stop by a nearby Dunder Mifflin merchandise store to pick up some souvenirs.

The Scranton Cultural Center - The Scranton Cultural Center is the real-life location of the Scranton theatre where Michael Scott and Jan Levinson held their reception in the season 5 episode ‘Casual Friday.’ Visitors to the cultural center can enjoy live performances, art exhibitions, and events throughout the year.

The Electric City Sign - The iconic ‘Electric City’ sign that appears in the opening credits of The Office is a must-visit location for fans of the show. The sign is located in Scranton and is one of the city's most recognisable landmarks. Visitors can take photos with the sign and admire its classic design.

The Office Fan Fest - If you're looking for a truly immersive experience, consider visiting the annual The Office Fan Fest. This event takes place in Scranton and features a variety of activities and events for fans of the show, including trivia contests, meet-and-greets with cast members, and themed parties.

In conclusion, these are just a few of the best places to visit if you're a fan of The Office. Whether you're interested in exploring the city of Scranton, visiting iconic locations from the show, or participating in fan-friendly events, there's something for everyone. So, why not pack your bags and head to Scranton for a trip that will take you from the TV screen to the real world?