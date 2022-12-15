The UK has four excellent Christmas markets you should visit

One of the greatest Night markets in the United Kingdom can be found in Edinburgh, Scotland's capital. It is held in the East Prince Street Gardens, which offers spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle.

Holidays in the UK add sparkling lights, exquisite goods, carol singers, ice rinks, and countless mugs of mulled wine to an already enchanting time of year. Bath, Belfast, London, Leeds, Glasgow, and Cardiff all host a few of the most magical Christmas events in the country. But where should we start first? In preparation for your next winter vacation, we have compiled a list of our favourite Christmas shops in the United Kingdom.

1. Bath's Annual Christmas Market

You can't miss out on the Bath Christmas Marketplace since it's one of the most popular British Christmas markets as well as the largest holiday shopping festival in the South West of England. In the World Heritage-listed Georgian lanes encircling the 16th-Century Bath Abbey, you'll find over 150 festively adorned wooden chalets.

The market is stocked to the brim with unique items, from hand-knit sweaters and jewellery to gingerbread and cheese. To top it all off, the bulk of the vendors are locals from Bath and the South West of England, and almost all of the unique finds are created in the United Kingdom. As a result, you can be certain that your visit will benefit genuine British citizens.

2. The Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park

Londoners don't hold back while putting on a holiday display. Hyde Park has one of the greatest Christmas markets in the United Kingdom because of the city's extensive holiday preparations.

In addition to the world's highest moveable observation wheel, the spectacular Winter Wonderland also has Britain's biggest open-air ice rink, the Magical Ice Kingdom. Besides the spectacular Paddington on Ice, you can also witness a variety of hilarious performers in the Comedy Club.

You might spend days visiting this Christmas wonderland, which has more than 100 attractions and attractions, a plethora of restaurants and food booths, and even a typical German Market square with more than 200 beautiful chalets.

3. Manchester's Holiday Markets

You know you're in for a treat at the infamous Manchester Christmas Market since it was just named one of the top Christmas markets in all of Europe. Since 1999, it has brought holiday happiness to the city, and now you can stroll through more than 300 kiosks and chalets decorated with lights in and around Albert Square, just below the Town Hall.

Everything from handcrafted toys to artisan jewellery can be found here, and there are even specialised markets to explore. Our favourite markets are Germany, France, the global market, and the dazzling arts and crafts market.

Don't miss the delectable food and drink booths selling holiday specialities like a roasted pig, paella, bratwurst, and Belgian chocolate. Also, don't miss out on seeing the incredible magicians and street performers.

4. Edinburgh Holiday Markets

One of the greatest Night markets in the United Kingdom can be found in Edinburgh, Scotland's capital. It is held in the East Prince Street Gardens, which offers spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. There is plenty of time to peruse the wares of the Edinburgh Christmas Market since it is open from mid-November until early January.

In the streets, you'll find hundreds of wooden chalets decorated in the manner of German Christmas markets, selling all sorts of holiday treats and beverages (including mulled Irn Bru) as well as uniquely crafted goods manufactured right here in Scotland. Santa's Grotto is illuminated by festive lights, and there are attractions for kids of all ages at Santa Land. The Edinburgh Market is a lovely place, whether you go for a spin on the glittering Big Wheel or enjoy the street music and plays.