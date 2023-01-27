The top lifestyle hotels of the year: Where to stay for the ultimate relaxation experience

Lifestyle hotels are designed to provide guests with an immersive experience that goes beyond just a comfortable bed and room service. These hotels offer unique and luxurious amenities, personalised service, and a sense of community.

Staying in a hotel is not just about having a roof over your head during your travels, it's an experience in itself. Lifestyle hotels are designed to provide guests with an immersive experience that goes beyond just a comfortable bed and room service. These hotels offer unique and luxurious amenities, personalised service, and a sense of community.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the top lifestyle hotels of the year, highlighting the best places to stay for the ultimate relaxation experience.

The Standard, High Line, New York City

The Standard, High Line, is a luxury hotel located in New York City's Meatpacking District. This hotel features a modern and minimalist design, with comfortable guest rooms and suites that offer stunning views of the city. The hotel also features a rooftop infinity pool, fitness centre, and spa.

One of the highlights of the hotel is the High Line Lounge, which offers guests a unique and relaxing experience. Guests can enjoy a drink while taking in the views of the city from the hotel's rooftop terrace.

Aman Tokyo, Japan

Aman Tokyo is a luxury hotel located in the heart of the city. This hotel offers traditional Japanese design with a modern twist, with guest rooms and suites featuring beautiful views of the city. The hotel also features a fitness centre, spa, and an indoor pool.

One of the highlights of the hotel is the Aman Spa, which offers a range of treatments, including traditional Japanese therapies. Guests can also enjoy a meal at the hotel's restaurant, which serves a mix of traditional Japanese and international cuisine.

Belmond Hotel Caruso, Ravello, Italy

The Belmond Hotel Caruso is a luxury hotel located in the picturesque town of Ravello, Italy. This hotel features traditional Italian design, with guest rooms and suites that offer stunning views of the Amalfi Coast. The hotel also features a fitness centre, spa, and an outdoor infinity pool.

One of the highlights of the hotel is the Belmond Spa, which offers a range of treatments, including traditional Italian therapies. Guests can also enjoy a meal at the hotel's restaurant, which serves traditional Italian cuisine made with local ingredients.

The NoMad Hotel, Los Angeles

The NoMad Hotel is a luxury hotel located in the heart of Los Angeles. This hotel features an elegant and sophisticated design, with comfortable guest rooms and suites that offer views of the city. The hotel also features a rooftop pool, fitness centre, and spa.

One of the highlights of the hotel is the NoMad Restaurant, which serves a mix of American and Mediterranean cuisine. Guests can also enjoy a drink at the hotel's rooftop bar, which offers views of the city.

Conclusion

When it comes to choosing a hotel for your next vacation, there are countless options to choose from. But if you're looking for the ultimate relaxation experience, a lifestyle hotel is the way to go. From rooftop infinity pools to traditional spa treatments, these hotels offer amenities and services that will make your stay truly special. And with the above-mentioned hotels, you can't go wrong.