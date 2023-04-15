The many attractions that make Lausanne a must-see on every Swiss vacation

Lausanne, Switzerland, has been chosen as the greatest little city in the world due to its compact size and pedestrian-friendly layout.

Lausanne, in French-speaking Switzerland, is a bustling metropolis on the shores of Lake Geneva, with the Alps and Jura Mountains providing a dramatic backdrop. Lausanne, Switzerland, has been chosen as the greatest little city in the world due to its compact size and pedestrian-friendly layout.

If you're looking for a vacation spot in Switzerland, consider these seven reasons to visit this stunning metropolis.

Olympic Museum

The city has earned the nickname ‘Olympic Capital’ thanks to the Olympic Museum, an architectural marvel that spans 3,000 square feet and features 1,500 exhibits, multiple exhibition halls, 150 screens, and more, all of which chronicle the evolution of the world's premier international sporting competition. Mary Kom's boxing gloves and Neeraj Chopra's javelin are just two of the many displays in the museum. The Olympic Park, which is very next to the museum, is another excellent site to see native flora and fauna.

Lausanne Cathedral

Located in the heart of Lausanne's historic district, the Cathedral of Notre Dame was dedicated in 1275 and is a fine example of Gothic architecture. The beautiful stained-glass windows compliment the church's symmetrical design. The church is remarkable because of its rose windows, new pipe organ, and gorgeous paintings in the Chapel of the Virgin. The church's choir stalls, which date back to the 13th Century, are also a major draw.

The Tower

Climb the 224 steps from the Lausanne cathedral to the Tower for a birds-eye perspective of the city below. Every hour between the hours of 10 pm and 2 am, the night watchman of the Cathedral stands here and announces the hour to the locals, continuing a custom that dates back 600 years. Keep in mind that the steep, narrow stone stairs require a lot of energy and muscle to conquer.

Ouchy Waterfront

Ouchy, Lausanne's beachfront on Lake Geneva, is a wonderful spot to take in the city's natural surroundings. This area is great for strolling, bird watching, roller skating, and skateboarding and is conveniently located right next to the metro station (Lausanne is the only city in Switzerland to have a metro link). You may go for a boat ride, swim, or eat at one of the eateries that line the street across from the lake.

Plateforme 10 Art Museums

A trip to the new art area Plateforme 10 is recommended for every art aficionado, particularly those interested in more modern interpretations. Photography, modern art, and traditional art are all represented in a single complex thanks to three museums. The MCBA is dedicated to art and features the works of renowned Vaud artists including Ducros, Gleyre, Steinlen, Vallotton, and Soutter. Vaud Museum of Photography - Photo Elysee focuses on photography as a cultural medium and features a number of temporary and permanent exhibitions throughout the year. Design, graphics, and fashion are just a few of the exciting mediums shown at MUDAC, the Museum of Contemporary Design and Applied Arts.

The Lausanne Market

Lausanne is a perfect place to indulge in some retail therapy since it is home to a wide variety of stores selling anything from high-end watches and designer clothes to accessories, chocolate, and Swiss trinkets. Palud Plaza is the place to go for vintage goods. Flon, the city's epicentre, is the place to go if you're in the market for something more modern. Stylish stores may be found in Saint-François Plaza on Bourg Street, and the Rôtillon Quarter is another historical shopping district.

Farmers' Market

The farmers market in the middle of Palud Plaza is a must-see if you are in Lausanne on Wednesday and Saturday mornings. The city's oldest fountain, the Statue of Justice, is located there as well. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, herbs, cheeses, bread, pastries, flowers, plants, and more may all be found here. You may find all sorts of fabrics, books, antiques, LPs, and other items for sale if you go up to Palais de Rumine.