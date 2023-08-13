The haunting Malcha Mahal: Explore Delhi's enigmatic ruins

The enigmatic Malcha Mahal, with its tragic past and haunting tales continues to intrigue visitors. Doesn't matter whether the rumours are true or not. The Mahal's history and mystique add a unique dimension to its allure.

In the heart of Delhi's bustling cityscape lies a forgotten relic of the past that exudes an eerie and otherworldly aura - the enigmatic Malcha Mahal. Commissioned by Feroz Shah Tughlaq in the 14th century as a hunting lodge, this historic site holds within its crumbling walls a haunting tale of tragedy and seclusion. Located in Malcha, an ancient settlement on Raisina Hill, Malcha Mahal stands as a testimony to a bygone era and the secrets it guards.

As one delves into the history of this haunting location, a captivating narrative emerges, intertwined with the lives of its former inhabitants - Princess Wilayat Mahal, her children, and their loyal companions. Emerging from royalty, Princess Wilayat Mahal arrived in Delhi with her entourage in the 1970s, seeking recognition from the government for her efforts. Little did she know that her stay in the city would culminate in a tale of isolation and despair.

The Origin of Malcha Mahal

Commissioned by Feroz Shah Tughlaq during his reign over the Delhi Sultanate in 1325, Malcha Mahal was initially constructed as a hunting lodge. Over the centuries, it evolved into an intriguing place with a rich history and intriguing stories.

The Mysterious Inhabitants

In the 1970s, Princess Wilayat Mahal, the great-granddaughter of the last Nawab of Awadh, arrived in Delhi accompanied by her two children, a pack of fierce dogs, and seven servants. After a series of events, the government bestowed Malcha Mahal upon them, a former hunting lodge in dire need of renovation. However, the restoration remained unfinished as the family preferred seclusion and shunned normalcy.

Tragedy and paranomal activity

As the years passed, Princess Wilayat Mahal's mental state deteriorated, leading her to commit suicide in 1993 by ingesting crushed diamonds. Her children, Princess Sakina and Prince Ali Raza, continued to reside in isolation with their dogs and servants. In 2014, Princess Sakina passed away, and in November 2017, Prince Ali Raza was found murdered and robbed.

Haunting speculations

The Malcha Mahal ruins have earned a reputation for being haunted, with locals believing that the soul of Begum Wilayat Mahal, the family matriarch, still lingers there. The legend of her suicide through ingesting crushed jewels adds to the eerie atmosphere. Some have claimed to hear the sound of anklets during visits, raising questions about the presence of ghosts.

An unsettling experience

Even during the day, the Malcha Mahal setting can evoke fear and creepiness. The tragic history of its inhabitants contributes to the unsettling ambiance. Many visitors prefer not to venture alone into the ruins. However, some find the opportunity to witness something so unusual to be a fascinating experience.