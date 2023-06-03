The trip from Vizag to BorRa Caves is exciting in and of itself. From the Vishakhapatnam station, the train travels more than 100 km through the Eastern Ghats, where there are 30 tunnels. Borra Guhalu station is roughly a three-hour ride away.

The Borra caverns, located 88 km from Vizag, are the deepest caverns in India and are made up of million-year-old limestone. The cave itself is 0.35 km in length, although it covers an area of 2 km2. To get a good look at these rocks, you'll need to go around 440 steps.

Seeing as how the district (Vizag) shares its lengthy bordering with Odisha, the term 'Borra' derives from the Desia Odia (Southwestern Odia language) word 'Borra,' which means a hole. Borra means “something that has drilled into the earth” in Telugu, and “Guhalu” means cave in Telugu, hence the local name for the caverns is Borra Guhalu.

The caverns, which are made mostly of limestone, go as far down as 80 metres. The cave's lowest point is 625 metres above sea level, while the cave's main entrance is at a height of 705 metres above sea level. The mouth of this cave is rather spacious, and stairs have been built so that the cave's central chamber may be reached with relative ease.

The lo sculpted them out of the surrounding hills. The limestone hills were progressively eroded as the humic acid in the water interacted with the calcium carbonate in the rock. This means that the caverns took a very long time to form. The cave's inside took on a variety of forms as the dissolved limestone dripped down. Such groups have evolved over the years into various configurations.

The indigenous tribals revere the Gosthani River, which flows through the valley before the cave, as a Holy River.

In 1807, on one of his journeys, William King George of the Geological Survey of India stumbled across these natural caverns. However, there is an intriguing backstory with locals. They say that once, a cowherd was out grazing when he lost his cow. He saw that his cow had fallen and panicked. The cowherd discovered the caverns and Linga while looking for the missing cow. The Linga, or Lord Shiva, is credited with rescuing the cow. Following this, a modest Shiva shrine was erected just outside the cave.

There is also a natural temple dedicated to Shiva inside the caverns. Many believers flock to see this phenomenon.

One of the few remaining examples of middle Palaeolithic architecture is seen at the Borra Caves. During their investigations, archaeologists from Andhra University uncovered stone tools that are estimated to be between 30,000 and 50,000 years old. Borra cave is one of the few remaining sites from the Middle Palaeolithic era, where several ancient tools were discovered.

The caverns are always refreshingly chilly, even in the hottest months of the year. Because of their depth, the caverns let in very little natural light. Although the APTDC has placed highly colourful lights at different spots in the cave, the naturally formed, interestingly shaped rocks provide a nice atmosphere. Because of the lack of light, plant life is restricted to the caves' apertures and entrances.

The railway ride to the Borra Caves is now more comfortable thanks to the addition of the Vistadome carriage by Indian Railways. The Vistadome carriage is outfitted with a single, massive window in the observation lounge through which passengers may enjoy a bird's-eye view of the scenery. The transparent glass carriage gives passengers a thrilling ride through the tunnels and a breathtaking perspective of the surrounding landscape.

How to get there: via car or train. The trip by car from Vizag similarly takes around three hours.

Price: Adults pay Rs. 80, children pay Rs. 60, cameras cost Rs. 100, and videos cost Rs. 100.

Schedule: 10 am - 5 pm (Noon–2 o'clock lunch break)

What to wear: Relaxed fitting clothing and shoes suitable for going up and down stairs.

It's important to remember that the cave has no running water or restrooms. In addition, there are signs warning visitors to use the restroom before exploring the caverns.