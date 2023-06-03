English
The deepest caves in India, Borra, are waiting to be explored

Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Jun 3, 2023

The trip from Vizag to BorRa Caves is exciting in and of itself. From the Vishakhapatnam station, the train travels more than 100 km through the Eastern Ghats, where there are 30 tunnels. Borra Guhalu station is roughly a three-hour ride away.

The Borra caverns, located 88 km from Vizag, are the deepest caverns in India and are made up of million-year-old limestone. The cave itself is 0.35 km in length, although it covers an area of 2 km2. To get a good look at these rocks, you'll need to go around 440 steps.

Seeing as how the district (Vizag) shares its lengthy bordering with Odisha, the term 'Borra' derives from the Desia Odia (Southwestern Odia language) word 'Borra,' which means a hole. Borra means “something that has drilled into the earth” in Telugu, and “Guhalu” means cave in Telugu, hence the local name for the caverns is Borra Guhalu.
The caverns, which are made mostly of limestone, go as far down as 80 metres. The cave's lowest point is 625 metres above sea level, while the cave's main entrance is at a height of 705 metres above sea level. The mouth of this cave is rather spacious, and stairs have been built so that the cave's central chamber may be reached with relative ease.
