The Balkans: A tourist's guide to getting around the scenic region

The Balkans has something for every kind of traveller, however, you should rent a car to ensure you get o visit out-of-the-way locations. You could hitch bus ride, but not all locations are well connected. Read on to find out more about vacationing in the Balkans

The Balkans, called after the Balkan Mountains that bisect the region, are a collection of nations in southeastern Europe. Despite the recent bloodshed, the Balkans remain a wonderful destination for individuals interested in history, culture, adventure, and stunning natural beauty.

Marvelous architecture, including buildings of various types can be found across the Balkans, from orthodox mosques and churches, to castles and forts. There is a vast coastline as well as beautiful mountains, gorges, and lakes, so outdoor enthusiasts and those who love beaches would be satisfied after visiting the Balkans. In addition, the expense of a trip here is far less compared to Western Europe. Do you feel compelled to visit the Balkans now? If yes, then continue reading read to find out more about vacationing here.

Ways to get around

Although having a vehicle when touring the Balkans might make it possible to go to more out-of-the-way locations, the cities listed below are all easily accessible by bus. You can get bus timetables online and prepare and itinerary accordingly for most parts. However, in certain Balkan nations (Albania for example), the bus network isn't as developed as you would be accustomed to, so you may have to show up at the train station and be prepared to wait.

There aren't many railway lines, but the one that connects Mostar and Sarajevo is the most popular. This train is not only more convenient than taking the bus, but offers stunning sceneries of the Bosnian country.

Wayaway is where you should look if you're in need of a flight search. Omio and Flixbus are both great options for locating trains and buses. Even if you don't discover every link you're after, you'll find several, and you can compare costs easily.

How long will it take?

Due to the compact size of the Balkan nations, travel time between major cities shouldn't exceed half a day. You may certainly visit the major cities of all the nations in a span of a week or so, but three to four weeks would be preferable if you want to take your time and really explore.

Traveling the Balkans: Where to Go

Croatia

Since playing host to "King's Landing" in the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, Croatia has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Balkans. However, as a result of its growing popularity, prices have skyrocketed, making Croatia the most expensive Balkan destination by far.

Croatia is home to a wide variety of breathtaking attractions, and seeing both the mainland and the islands might easily take up an entire vacation.

Montenegro

Once overshadowed by its more famous neighbor, Croatia, Montenegro is now gaining in popularity among tourists looking for the same stunning rocky coastline and ancient walled towns. Budva, with its beautiful beaches, is another great place to unwind.

Bosnia and Herzegovina