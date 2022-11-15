The 5 most memorable road trips in Rajasthan

Taking a road trip is a fantastic way to see a lot of different sights. Here are a few examples of fantastic road excursions you may take in Rajasthan.

Most of the images that come to mind when we think about Rajasthan include deserts, castles, garrisons, and the region's rich cultural heritage. The food of Rajasthan has become a popular topic of conversation. As a travel enthusiast, you already know how incredible road journeys in Rajasthan can be. Taking a road trip is a fantastic way to see a lot of different sights. You may decide between day tours and multi-day excursions. You may also plan your road journey throughout this beautiful state with the use of a Rajasthan road map. Here are a few examples of fantastic road excursions you may take in Rajasthan.

I. From New Delhi to Jaipur

Your travel from Delhi to Rajasthan will begin in Delhi, and the drive to the state capital of Jaipur should take around 5 hours. It's one of the finest road trips since you can leave Delhi before sunrise and be in Jaipur before lunchtime. Many of the Pink City's sights may be seen in one day. Along the route, you'll find a number of convenient stops where you may rest and get some refreshments. The journey can be completed in only two days, making it ideal for a weekend getaway.

Travelling from Delhi to Jaipur will take you 281 kilometres.

Pataudi, Bhiwadi, Neemrana Fort, Alwar Fort, and Sariska Tiger Reserve are a few stops along the way from Delhi to Jaipur (Alwar)

Old Rao Dhaba (Bhiwadi), Haldiram's, Just Desi (Kotputili, Rajasthan), Rtdc Midway Cafe & Motel (Behror), and Kotputili (Rajasthan) are some of the best restaurants in the area.

2. Traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur

One of the most enjoyable road trips is between Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. From the "golden city" to the "blue city," you'll pass through several small towns and get a glimpse of rural Rajasthan. Longewala, Pokharan, Tanot Mata Temple, Khichan, and Osian are just a few of the sights you may see on your excursion. In Jodhpur, you may see the Umaid Bhavan Palace, Rao Jodha Desert Park, Jaswant ThadaMehrangarh Fort, etc.

The road trip from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur is 281.3 kilometres.

Along the route from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur, you may stop at the Tanot Mata Temple, the Longewala, the Pokharan Fort, Osian, Khichan, the Mehrangarh Fort, the Jaisalmer Fort, and the Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Motel Pokaran Rtdc Midway and Manvar Resort are three of the finest dining establishments in the area (Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Highway)

3. Traveling from Udaipur to Pushkar

It's possible to take a lengthy yet fascinating road journey from Udaipur to Pushkar. You should expect it to take you approximately 5-6 hours to make the trip there and back, maybe a bit more if you stop for food and rest along the way. Start off in Udaipur and make a pit break in Ranakpur to see the beautiful Jain temple there. In addition to the over 400 temples in Pushkar, the nearby city of Ajmer is also worth seeing.

Two hundred and seventy-seven kilometres separate Udaipur from Pushkar.

Pushkar Lake, the Varaha Temple, Brahma's Temple, Merta City, Naga Pahar, Mahadev Temple, Lake Pichola, Saheliyon Ki Bari, Lake Palace, and many more attractions may be seen along the route from Udaipur to Pushkar.

Khamma Ghani, The Foodflix, Shree Bherunath, Yashika Resort, Jammu Himachal, Annpurana, and Jammu Himachal are some of the best restaurants in the area.

4. Traveling from Chittorgarh to the Kumbhalgarh Fort

The drive between the forts of Chittorgarh and Kumbhalgarh will be an unforgettable experience. If you like exploring forts, your experience will be unforgettable. Travellers may enjoy the sights of temples like the Ranakpur Jain temple and others along the route to Kumbhalgarh. Chittorgarh and Kumbhalgarh both provide a wide range of sights and activities for visitors. Palaces and forts made of stone at these two locations include intricate carvings and stunning architecture that will leave you in awe. The Aravalli Mountains provide a stunning backdrop for the already stunning Kumbhalgarh Fort.

Chittorgarh is 163.9 kilometers away from Kumbhalgarh.

From Chittorgarh to Kumbhalgarh, there are many historical sites to see, including the forts and palaces along the way.

Chittorgarh Fort Haveli, 1458 AD Kumbhalgarh & Restaurant, Vinayak Restaurant, and Pangat Restaurant are some of the finest dining establishments in the area.

5. From Udaipur to Abu Mount

Travelling to Mount Abu by car from Udaipur is likely to be a soothing experience. Since there is just one hill station in all of Rajasthan, Mount Abu was traditionally a summer retreat for the state's royal family. Today, visitors come from all over the world to see the site. Mount Abu is a popular tourist destination because of its beautiful lakes, ancient temples, and mild climate. To go to Mount Abu from Udaipur would take around three hours of travel time. Mount Abu is also a fantastic destination for outdoor activities like hiking and camping.

A total of 163 kilometres separate Udaipur and Mount Abu.

Sirohi National Park, Udaipur City Palace, Ranakpur Temple, Kumbhalgarh Fort, The trading center in Pali, and Rajsamand Lake are only a few of the attractions between Udaipur and Mount Abu.

Restaurants like Hotel Kunal's, Jodhpur Bhojnalaya, Gyan Sarovar's, Wok by the Lake, and Jhumar's are some of the best in the area.