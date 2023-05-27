Ten sights every cricket fan needs to see in India during the 2023 World Cup

As India hosts the 2023 Cricket World Cup, we've compiled a list of 10 incredible destinations you just must see. During your travels, you'll be treated to breathtaking vistas, thrilling adventures, and many opportunities to experience India's famously warm hospitality.

Nothing beats the World Cup of Cricket for sheer excitement. It's unlike any other sport in terms of its ability to unify individuals from all walks of life and bring them together as fans. But if you want to do more than simply watch cricket, why not combine it with a trip to some of India's most fascinating cities and towns? As India hosts the 2023 Cricket World Cup, we've compiled a list of 10 incredible destinations you just must see. During your travels, you'll be treated to breathtaking vistas, thrilling adventures, and many opportunities to experience India's famously warm hospitality.

The Taj of Agra.

One of the most recognisable structures in the world, the Taj Mahal, may be seen in Agra. This beautiful marble tomb was commissioned by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to honour his late wife Mumtaz Mahal. It is an impressive sight, especially against the pink sandstone of the fort, and any cricket fan visiting the area should make a point of seeing it.

The Pink City, Jaipur.

Jaipur, sometimes known as the ‘Pink City’ is a great destination if you're seeking a vibrant and educational cultural adventure. Palaces, forts, and monuments abound in this bustling metropolis, taking visitors back in time. You may discover everything from old bazaars selling trinkets and souvenirs to classic havelis (mansions) in this area. Sawai Mansingh Stadium and other Jaipur cricket grounds host entertaining matches all year round, making them an essential part of any cricket fan's itinerary.

The ‘Blue City’ of Jodhpur.

This city in the desert is as well-known for its blue-hued architecture as it is for its rich heritage and diverse population. Markets here are a riot of colour and texture, and the narrow streets are dotted with ancient temples and palaces. The former residence of Maharaja Umaid Singh, Umaid Bhawan Palace should not be missed. And if you're a cricket enthusiast, you can't miss the great matches that have been played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The ‘City of Lakes,’ Udaipur.

Udaipur is the perfect vacation spot if you're on the lookout for peace and quiet. This magnificent metropolis is frequently called the ‘Venice of the East’ due to its abundance of beautiful lakes and enormous palaces. The metropolis Palace and the Jag Mandir Palace are just two of the many stunning structures that call this metropolis home. You may also learn about traditional arts and crafts like pottery and weaving in surrounding towns like Ranakpur or stroll through colourful local markets.

Varanasi, the Ganges River Holy City

To many, Varanasi is the spiritual capital of India or Kashi, since it is one of India's holiest cities. Varanasi, on the banks of the Ganges River, has served as a major Hindu pilgrimage place for countless years. Visitors may have life-changing spiritual experiences by exploring the ghats (stairways) along the riverbanks, seeing historic temples like the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, cruising the river at sunset, or participating in the evening ceremonial known as Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Delhi: The Heart of the Nation

Delhi, the capital of India, is a must-see on any journey to the subcontinent. Everything from the ancient Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb to the bustling shops of Chandni Chowk, where you can purchase everything from garments to spices, can be found in this exciting city. After a long day of touring Delhi's cultural landmarks, you may let your hair down at one of the many restaurants, pubs, or nightclubs that dot South Delhi.

Mumbai: The Economic Hub of India

With its shiny towers and thriving economy, Mumbai has earned the reputation as India's financial centre. However, some of the greatest cricket games ever played have taken place there. The 2011 Cricket World Cup Final was played between India and Sri Lanka at Mumbai's historic Wankhede Stadium, and it came down to the wire before India eventually prevailed. Mumbai Indians, a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), play all of their home games at the Wankhede Stadium. Thousands of cricket fans from all over the world go to this stadium every time Mumbai Indians play here, turning the match into a thrilling spectacle.

The Southern India Entry Point, Chennai

As a key transportation and commercial centre in South India, Chennai has earned the nickname ‘the gateway to South India.’ Having been home to the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) from its founding in 1846, the city is likewise very significant from a cricketing perspective. Several international matches, as well as those from the Indian Premier League (IPL), are held at MCC each year, making it an essential stop for cricket fans visiting Chennai. The MCC stadium is famous not only for its exciting matches but also for the enthusiastic crowds that can be heard shouting for their respective teams during the whole event.

The City of Happiness: Kolkata

Kolkata, or Calcutta before independence, is referred to as ‘the city of pleasure’ because of its vivacious culture, food, and people. During the time of British colonial authority, cricket was introduced to this city by British troops. Today, Kolkata is home to not one but two big stadiums: Eden Gardens and Salt Lake Stadium. Both are known for their enthusiastic fans and exciting matches, such as those held for the Indian Premier League and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. Every cricket fan who comes here will feel like they are a part of history.

Bangalore: India's Tech Hub

Bengaluru, or Bangalore as it was originally called, is renowned as the Silicon Valley of India because of its thriving technological sector, but its cricketing legacy is less well known. In fact, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble, two notable cricketers who went on to head the Indian national side, both got their starts in Bengaluru. There are now three significant stadiums in the area, all of which hold important annual events, but none more so than Chinnasamy Stadium. The enthusiastic support of the supporters for their own clubs guarantees an exciting environment here.

Going to the Cricket World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you won't regret. In 2023, the event will be held in India, and there will be no better time to go.