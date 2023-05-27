Ten sights every cricket fan needs to see in India during the 2023 World Cup

As India hosts the 2023 Cricket World Cup, we've compiled a list of 10 incredible destinations you just must see. During your travels, you'll be treated to breathtaking vistas, thrilling adventures, and many opportunities to experience India's famously warm hospitality.

Nothing beats the World Cup of Cricket for sheer excitement. It's unlike any other sport in terms of its ability to unify individuals from all walks of life and bring them together as fans. But if you want to do more than simply watch cricket, why not combine it with a trip to some of India's most fascinating cities and towns? As India hosts the 2023 Cricket World Cup, we've compiled a list of 10 incredible destinations you just must see. During your travels, you'll be treated to breathtaking vistas, thrilling adventures, and many opportunities to experience India's famously warm hospitality.

The Taj of Agra.

One of the most recognisable structures in the world, the Taj Mahal, may be seen in Agra. This beautiful marble tomb was commissioned by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to honour his late wife Mumtaz Mahal. It is an impressive sight, especially against the pink sandstone of the fort, and any cricket fan visiting the area should make a point of seeing it.