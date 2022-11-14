By Upasana Kochhar

Life is a journey, but when you live in a metro, you'll always be hassled with the hustle of city life, which although keeps you on your toes. At times, it's good to get away from your fast-paced demanding routine to recharge and refuel yourself for the grind ahead. And what better way, then heading out to soak in village life for a bit. CNBCTV18.com has picked out a few such destinations across the country to take a break.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Crowned as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, Ziro valley in Arunachal Pradesh is a small town that lies at a distance of 167 km from Itanagar is famous for its lush green breath-taking landscapes, quaint Pasteur lands and rivulets. The picturesque Ziro valley is studded with thick bamboo groves, lush greens and unending rice fields and is also known for paddy cum pisciculture cultivation.

Home to the Apatani tribe this small town is a peaceful retreat for those looking to soak in nature and experience an unspoiled natural paradise away from the cityscapes. Hosting the sensational four-day Zero music Festival- this valley attracts tourists across the country. (Image: Reuters)

How to reach Ziro: A direct bus from Itanagar is a comfortable way to reach here

Parvati Valley

Stretching from Bhuntar to Spiti, Parvati valley is surrounded by glorious mountains. Laden with pine trees, very close to the confluence of the majestic Parvati river and Beas river-lies this enchanting valley, which is often also called the “Amsterdam of India”. Surrounded by dense jungle of pine and deodar trees, Parvati valley, offers surreal sights and adventurous trekking ventures making it the perfect spot if you are looking for a rush of adrenalin on your detox break. The Hippie village of Parvati valley is now being called “Israel of Himachal Pradesh” , as the valley is infested by Israeli tourists throughout the year. This few days spent in this part of Kullu, is will allow you to experience the most magnetizing aura that will leave you awestruck.

How to reach: Taking a flight to Kullu Manali Airport or Chandigarh International Airport is a great idea. Followed by a bus/ taxi journey

Wayanad, Kerala

The charm of this small town located on the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala is unreal. Nestled in the Western Ghats, this is truly a gem of South India. The panoramic natural lush green scapes and tranquillity of Wayanad is unbeatable.

This wilderness is sure to give you the much-needed escape from the drudgery and mundaneness of the concrete city life. A home to Asiatic elephants, tigers, leopards- this foresty district is so pristine, untouched -almost like a plunge in to the most real and raw version of life- untouched by commercialization.

How to reach Wayanad: Calicut international airport is nearest to Wayanad

Mandawa, Rajasthan

Located in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan in India, Mandawa is a beautiful heritage village that is famous for its ancient Havelis and royal stature. Known for beautiful paintings, murals, artifacts that date back to the 18th century. This erstwhile little village is full of spectacular colours and has a quaint charm to give you the ideal break from your hectic and noisy metro life. To experience the grandeur of this village town, one could experience staying in a heritage haveli. This would make you feel the royal princely charms making you feel like you have popped out of period drama.

How to reach Mandawa: A road journey of 260 km from Delhi. Udaipur airport is the closest airport to Mandawa village.

Yana, Karnataka

A quiet hill town- amidst the lush green Sahyadri forest foliage. Yana is popular among tourists for the mystic caves and spectacular limestone rock formations. This village located in Uttar Kannada and is known to captivate tourists with its incredible karst rock formations. Blessed by the Rain Gods, this is one of the wettest villages in the world and a biodiversity hotspot.

The mystic cave temple of “Bhairaveshwara ” is situated underneath a giant black karst rock and offers the pilgrims a chance to absolve themselves of their sins.

How to reach Yana: 50 km from Gokarna, a cab reaches Yana village through a beautiful dense forest foliage.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

“Maw” means stone and “lynnong” means scattered. Mawlynnong is scattered large rock structures with natural hollows within. This small town is rightly called “ God’s own garden and is truly a mystic haven. This stunning hamlet in Meghalaya is Located in the south of Shillong, this is the perfect place to explore the wilderness of Meghalaya and is known for its natural beauty and serenity. Consistently rated as one of the top eco-tourism destinations in the country, Mawlynnong has earned reputation for being one of the cleanest villages of Asia.A home to stunning fruit orchards, wild streams, swaying palm trees- this place is a dreamy delight if looking for a village life detox.

How to reach Mawlynnong: The town is well connected to Shillong by road. The drive is extremely beautiful and an excursion in itself with lush greens all around

Hemis, Jammu and Kashmir

Also spelled as Hamis, tucked in the eastern Ladakh region, by the banks of the Indus river, is this high altitude village town that makes for a Postcard worthy village in Jammu and Kashmir. This magical hidden corner, is surrounded by panoramic snow-capped ranges. Hemis is the home to rare finds like Eurasian bears, Tibetan Wolves, red foxes and snow leopard . Hemis national park, hemis monastery, Gotsang Gompa are also interesting places to visit when in Hemis.

How to reach Hemis: Leh airport the nearest to Hemis. The town is easily accessible through a private taxi/ bus.