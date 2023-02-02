hometravel Newsdestinations News

Surviving the Wild: A weekend of glamping in Joshua Tree National Park

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 2, 2023 11:26:45 PM IST (Updated)

Joshua Tree National Park is a unique and breathtaking destination, offering a landscape unlike any other. By combining glamping with adventure and relaxation, you'll be able to experience the best of Joshua Tree and enjoy a truly unforgettable weekend escape.

Joshua Tree National Park is a unique and stunning destination, offering a landscape unlike any other. With its towering rock formations, sprawling deserts, and diverse wildlife, Joshua Tree is the perfect destination for a wild and luxurious weekend escape. In this blog, we'll outline a 36-hour itinerary for glamping in Joshua Tree National Park.
Day 1: Arrival and Adventure
  • 10 AM: Arrival at the glamping site and check into your luxury tent
  • 11 AM: Take a scenic drive through Joshua Tree National Park, admiring the towering rock formations and deserts
  • 12 PM: Hike to the top of one of the park's many rock formations and take in the stunning views
    • Also read | Visit European castles for a magical experience through history
    • 2 PM: Stop for a picnic lunch at one of the park's scenic picnic areas
    • 3 PM: Visit the Joshua Tree Visitor Center and learn about the park's unique ecosystem
    • 7 PM: Head back to your glamping site and enjoy a delicious dinner
      • Day 2: Nature and Relaxation
      • 9 AM: Start your day with a healthy breakfast
      • 10 AM: Take a guided rock climbing tour, experiencing the thrill of climbing one of Joshua Tree's towering rock formations
      • 11 AM: Visit the nearby town of Joshua Tree and browse its many shops and galleries
        • Also read | Explore the intriguing secrets of the Mayan Civilization in Mexico and Central America
        • 1 PM: Head back to the glamping site and relax in your luxury tent
        • 4 PM: Take a scenic drive through the park and watch the sunset over the desert
        • 7 PM: Enjoy a farewell dinner and reflect on your amazing 36 hours in Joshua Tree National Park
          • Joshua Tree National Park is a unique and breathtaking destination, offering a landscape unlike any other. By combining glamping with adventure and relaxation, you'll be able to experience the best of Joshua Tree and enjoy a truly unforgettable weekend escape. So pack your bags and head to Joshua Tree for a weekend of wild luxury.
          (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
          First Published: Feb 2, 2023 10:47 PM IST
