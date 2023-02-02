Surviving the Wild: A weekend of glamping in Joshua Tree National Park

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Joshua Tree National Park is a unique and breathtaking destination, offering a landscape unlike any other. By combining glamping with adventure and relaxation, you'll be able to experience the best of Joshua Tree and enjoy a truly unforgettable weekend escape.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: Pakistan economy on the edge of collapse — why India may be worried
Feb 2, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Unleashing India’s growth potential in the years to come
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Joshua Tree National Park is a unique and stunning destination, offering a landscape unlike any other. With its towering rock formations, sprawling deserts, and diverse wildlife, Joshua Tree is the perfect destination for a wild and luxurious weekend escape. In this blog, we'll outline a 36-hour itinerary for glamping in Joshua Tree National Park.
Day 1: Arrival and Adventure
Day 2: Nature and Relaxation
Joshua Tree National Park is a unique and breathtaking destination, offering a landscape unlike any other. By combining glamping with adventure and relaxation, you'll be able to experience the best of Joshua Tree and enjoy a truly unforgettable weekend escape. So pack your bags and head to Joshua Tree for a weekend of wild luxury.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 10:47 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!