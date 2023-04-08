Surf's up: The best beaches in Bali for big-hitting waves and powder-soft sand

Bali is a paradise for beach lovers, with its stunning coastline and crystal-clear waters. Whether you're a seasoned surfer or just looking for a day in the sun, Bali has something for everyone.

Bali is a paradise for beach lovers, with its beautiful coastline and crystal-clear waters. Whether you're looking for a relaxing day soaking up the sun or an adrenaline-pumping surf session, Bali has something for everyone. In this article, we'll take a look at the best beaches in Bali for big-hitting waves and powder-soft sands.

Let's dive in!

Padang Padang Beach

Located on the Bukit Peninsula, Padang Padang Beach is one of Bali's most iconic surf spots. This beach gained international recognition after featuring in the movie ‘Eat Pray Love,’ starring Julia Roberts. With its stunning rock formations and turquoise waters, Padang Padang Beach is a must-visit destination for surfers and non-surfers alike.

The waves here are big and powerful, making it a popular spot for advanced surfers. However, there are also calmer areas for swimming and snorkelling. The beach can get crowded, so arrive early to secure your spot on the sand.\

2. Uluwatu Beach

Uluwatu Beach is another popular surf spot located on the Bukit Peninsula. This beach is known for its powerful waves and stunning scenery. The beach is surrounded by towering cliffs and the famous Uluwatu Temple, making it a popular spot for sunset seekers.

The waves at Uluwatu are best suited for experienced surfers due to their size and power. However, there are also smaller waves that are suitable for intermediate surfers. The beach is less crowded than Padang Padang, making it a great spot to escape the crowds.

ALSO READ | Struggling to get Schengen visa on time? Here is how you can avoid delay

3. Bingin Beach

Bingin Beach is a hidden gem located on the southern coast of Bali. This secluded beach is known for its stunning white sands and crystal-clear waters. The beach is surrounded by towering cliffs, making it a picturesque spot for a day in the sun.

The waves at Bingin are suitable for surfers of all levels, making it a great spot for beginners or those looking to improve their skills. The beach is less crowded than some of the other surf spots on the island, making it a great spot to relax and soak up the sun.

4. Kuta Beach

Kuta Beach is one of Bali's most popular beaches, and for good reason. This beach is known for its long stretches of white sand and crystal-clear waters. Kuta is a great spot for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing.

ALSO READ | Exploring unique Easter celebrations exclusive to Goa

The waves at Kuta Beach are best suited for beginners or those looking to improve their skills. There are also a variety of surf schools and rental shops available for those looking to try surfing for the first time. The beach can get crowded, so arrive early to secure your spot on the sand.

5. Balangan Beach

Balangan Beach is another popular surf spot located on the Bukit Peninsula. This beach is known for its stunning white sand and turquoise waters. Balangan is a great spot for surfing, swimming, and sunbathing.

The waves at Balangan are best suited for experienced surfers due to their size and power. However, there are also smaller waves that are suitable for intermediate surfers. The beach is less crowded than some of the other surf spots on the island, making it a great spot to escape the crowds.

Bali is a paradise for beach lovers, with its stunning coastline and crystal-clear waters. Whether you're a seasoned surfer or just looking for a day in the sun, Bali has something for everyone. So, pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and head to one of these beautiful beaches for an unforgettable day in paradise.